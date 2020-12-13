DAWN.COM

Chaos in Washington as Trump refuses to concede, Republican leader suggests secession of pro-Trump states

Anwar Iqbal 13 Dec 2020

A police officer in riot gear stands guard as protesters gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza during a protest on Decr 12 in Washington, United States. — AFP
Supporters of United States President Donald Trump rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, on Dec 12, 2020, to protest the 2020 election. — AFP
Several people were stabbed in the United States capital, Washington DC, on Saturday night after day-long protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump who refuses to accept the results of the Nov 3 elections.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the Republican Party in Texas suggested forming a union of pro-Trump states to prevent President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, from taking over.

Biden won both electoral (306-232) and popular votes — by more than seven million. But Trump and other Republicans are refusing to accept the results.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington — marching up and down the national mall that stretches from Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol, which houses the US Congress and the Supreme Court.

Instead of going all the way to the memorial, the crowds stopped near the White House and then turned towards the Capitol, chanting and dancing all the way. The chanting was the fiercest outside the Supreme Court, which seems to have incensed Trump supporters by refusing to entertain his plea to undo the election results.

President Trump’s legal campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits, requesting courts to invalidate voting in four battlegrounds states which enabled his rival, Joe Biden, to win the election. On Friday, the US Supreme Court refused to hear the plea, dashing President Trump’s hopes of turning his electoral defeat into a legal victory.

The crowds also railed against Fox News for endorsing Biden’s win, holding placards that accused the president-elect of stealing the election.

The scene became chaotic after sunset as a group of pro and anti-Trump supporters clashed in downtown Washington. Some of the protesters used the cover of darkness to stab rivals while police tried to separate the two groups. Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators exchanging barrages of fireworks, and police intervening on several downtown streets.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department said they had treated several people with stab wounds and had arrested six for brawling. At least one police officer was also injured in the clashes. In the evening, police shut down traffic in parts of downtown Washington and sealed off Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

'Form a union'

Also on Saturday, Allen West, who chairs the Republican Party in Texas, suggested that “law-abiding states” should “form a Union” to show their rejection of the allegedly rigged election.

The United States is a union of 50 states. In 1869, the US Supreme Court ruled unilateral secession unconstitutional but also observed that revolution or consent of the states could lead to a successful secession.

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable,” West said in a statement. “The decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic.”

A Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks also rejected the Supreme Court judgment, saying: “Congress is the ultimate arbiter of who wins presidential contests, not the Supreme Court.

“America’s Founders didn’t want unelected, dictatorial judges making these decisions. The judiciary isn’t equipped or empowered to decide contested federal elections,” he wrote in a tweet.

US Election 2020
World

peer baba khwajaji
Dec 13, 2020 02:25pm
Long live Trump.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Dec 13, 2020 02:30pm
Imagine the US breaking apart. Would be a dream come true for China.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 13, 2020 02:35pm
United States is anything but United these days and may remain polarized and radicalized for decades to come. Hard to believe there are so many ignorant fools in a natio as advanced as the US.
Recommend 0
Henry Gillette
Dec 13, 2020 02:39pm
Civil War The Sequel 160 years later
Recommend 0
Ansi
Dec 13, 2020 02:46pm
Trump may come back as the next US President - Imran's wish could come true.
Recommend 0
Emkay
Dec 13, 2020 02:47pm
They were right when they said Trump will the last president of the "United" States of America. What a disgrace......and they were going to war all over the world to establish their brand of democracy...
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 13, 2020 02:53pm
@peer baba khwajaji, We said that to Modiji too. Tricks them to believe we are with them. ;)
Recommend 0
Laloo Prasad
Dec 13, 2020 02:54pm
@peer baba khwajaji, Yes. Live long. Just not as US President.
Recommend 0
Laloo Prasad
Dec 13, 2020 02:56pm
This is nearly half as bad as India. Terrible.
Recommend 0
Baakhlaq
Dec 13, 2020 02:57pm
If this chaos persists for a few weeks this will affect the whole world for the decades to come.
Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 13, 2020 03:00pm
Trump has unmasked the hidden hypocritical face of the US.
Recommend 0
AGH
Dec 13, 2020 03:03pm
Beginning of the End
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 03:13pm
Trump will be joining PDM soon
Recommend 0
The truth
Dec 13, 2020 03:18pm
Trump wants a fair recount
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 13, 2020 03:23pm
We faces the same in 2013
Recommend 0
Mailer
Dec 13, 2020 03:25pm
@Laloo Prasad, sorry ,india is much better
Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 13, 2020 03:28pm
Begining of the end for the US?
Recommend 0
SAK
Dec 13, 2020 03:28pm
3rd World war is imminent now! The World is heading speedily towards anarchism! India is the ultimate winner..
Recommend 0
Jamal
Dec 13, 2020 03:30pm
America the leader of Capitalist Democracy from fallacy to reality.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 13, 2020 03:38pm
USA and India on the brink of disintegration.
Recommend 0

