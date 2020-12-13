DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2020

Vandalism of Ranjit’s statue condemned

Xari JalilUpdated 13 Dec 2020

Email

LAHORE: The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort after its arm was broken in an attack on Friday.—Murtaza Ali / White Star
LAHORE: The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort after its arm was broken in an attack on Friday.—Murtaza Ali / White Star

LAHORE: A man was arrested for vandalising the statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh, located in the Lahore Fort, on Friday and several have come forward to condemn the act.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the ruler of the Sikh empire spread across many parts of Pakistan, with Punjab being the main territory, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even southern parts of the country. His statue was unveiled in the Lahore Fort at the Mai Jindan Haveli, on the emperor’s 180th death anniversary, by Sikh historian, writer and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal. Bansal’s London-based organisation the S.K. Foundation had funded the statue. It was sculpted by local artists, under the aegis of the Fakir Khana Museum.

Bansal himself had stated earlier that the statue was a project meant to forge a lasting friendship amongst the people of Punjab and that the statue had been donated to the people of Pakistan by his foundation to promote Sikh heritage and tourism here.

However, not long after the statue was inaugurated was the first attack of vandalism, where two men struck it with wooden rods, resulting in the breakage of one of its arms and damage to other parts. The attackers were chanting slogans against the former ruler of the Punjab, and were protesting against the revocation of the special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

In the recent attack, the young man who was later arrested, broke an arm of the statue made of cold bronze. Like those before him, the suspect, Zeeshan, also told the police that the Ranjit Singh’s statue should not have been built as he had committed atrocities against Muslims during his rule.

Speaking to Dawn, Bansal said that there would always be people who would remain unaware of Punjab’s rich Sikh history — this had been the case since 1947. “There has been so much apathy and mistrust over the Partition that it has caused misinformation and misunderstanding between Muslims and Sikhs as well as other religions,” he said. “It is sad that people target a monument without knowing the facts.”

Bansal said that unfortunately Sikh History had never been taught in Pakistan’s schools.

Most students know about Mughal and British rule, but absolutely nothing about how Sikh’s ruled for so long in a secular manner, he said. The Sikh chapter is a link to Punjab’s identity both culturally and politically.

Bansal went on to specify how the rule had been and said that the Sikh period had been the most peaceful period. “Ranjit Singh had employed more Muslims and Hindus in his court than people of any other religion — there were hardly any Sikhs nobles in the darbar — Sikhs were usually sent to guard the frontiers,” he said. “Ranjit Singh had repaired and restored many mosques and the Sunehri Masjid was given gold and a facelift after he evicted occupying troops from it. He never forcibly converted anyone to any faith and even married a Muslim woman, Gul Begum.”

The act of vandalism has been condemned by some on Twitter. A user wrote: “So a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh has again been vandalized for the second time in Lahore fort. What’s different between those Pakistanis who support this act, and #Modibhakts who call Aurangzeb Alamgir and Tipu Sultan terrorists?”

Although the teenager who has now been arrested had been influenced by the now deceased Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who had preached hate against the Sikh ruler, the colour of intolerance towards personalities of other religions have been tainting society since a long time and many academics and civil society activists have been uneasy about it.

Minority rights activist and chairperson of the People’s Commission for Minority Rights (PCMR), Peter Jacob, said that it was time to keep in check the kind of intolerance that has seeped into society, and which has also received impunity in the public discourse. “The sociology of this should be investigated — why are people behaving like this?” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fencing Gwadar

Fencing Gwadar

The process of securing our borders with barbed wire is now extending to our cities.

Editorial

Updated 13 Dec 2020

More reshuffling

THE PTI government has become quite adept at cabinet reshuffles. Since it assumed power more than two years ago, it...
13 Dec 2020

Growing auto sales

AFTER a two-year slump, the rapid across-the-board growth in automobile sales on the back of lower interest rates ...
13 Dec 2020

Afghan journalists at risk

IN yet another blow to Afghan media and civil society, a young woman journalist-cum-activist was brutally gunned ...
12 Dec 2020

Increasing danger

IF there were ever a time for politics to take a back seat for the greater public good, it is now. The Covid-19...
12 Dec 2020

LNG crisis

THE controversy over the higher spot purchase price of LNG cargoes being imported by the government for covering the...
Updated 12 Dec 2020

Morocco-Israel ties

THE slow but steady wave of normalisation between Arab states and Israel rolls on, with Morocco being the fourth...