60pc of Pakistan's energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that by 2030, 60 per cent of all energy produced in the country will be "clean" and through renewable resources.

"Thirty per cent of all the country's vehicles will use electricity," he added.

The premier made the remarks while speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the summit was a high-level virtual event held on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement on climate change.

PM Imran started his address by stating that Pakistan contributes less then one per cent to global emissions.

"Sadly, we are the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. We have decided, firstly, that we will have nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change."

This includes planting ten billion trees in the next three years, he said. He added that the number of national parks and protected areas has been increased from 30 to 45.

"At the same time we have decided we will not have power based on coal. We have already scrapped two coal power projects that were supposed to produce 2,600MW of energy, and replaced [them] with hydro-electricity."

He added that as far as indigenous coal is concerned, the government has decided to produce energy either by "coal to liquid" or by "coal to gas" so that coal doesn't have to be burned.

He concluded his address by assuring the summit that Pakistan will be doing its best to mitigate the effects of climate change.