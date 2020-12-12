DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 12, 2020

TV host Iqrarul Hassan assaulted in Lahore's DHA

Imran Gabol 12 Dec 2020

Email

TV show host Syed Iqrarul Hassan was assaulted in Lahore's DHA. — Photo courtesy MMNews
TV show host Syed Iqrarul Hassan was assaulted in Lahore's DHA. — Photo courtesy MMNews

Television host Syed Iqrarul Hassan was assaulted on Saturday by "unknown individuals" – who also resorted to aerial firing – in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA), police said.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan shared pictures of himself with a blood stain on his face and said the assailants fled while firing.

"Attack by 'na-maloom afraad' in front of a police station at Lahore's K block, DHA. They fled while firing," he wrote.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh (CCPO) took notice of the attack and gave orders for the immediate arrest of the assailants, according to a statement from his office.

"Legal action should be taken against those involved in the incident," Sheikh was quoted as saying.

Following the city police chief's orders, Lahore Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Saeed Aziz took immediate action after which some individuals were apprehended.

SP Aziz said the incident happened near Wateen Chowk and that "four people have been arrested by the Defence police." He said a police team had already been tasked with arresting the remaining perpetrators and they will soon provided an update.

Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, later announced on Twitter that seven individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident. "Police is investigating the matter and further action will be taken accordingly," he wrote.

Police said they had taken over custody of the incident's CCTV footage and that they are going to file cases against the perpetrators under anti-terrorism laws.

Later in the day, Hassan posted on Twitter once again, assuring his followers that he was fine. He said "police had already alerted their control rooms about the aerial firing of the attackers. The police have taken the recording of the attack in their custody. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the attackers under firing and anti-terrorism laws."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

12 Dec 2020

Increasing danger

IF there were ever a time for politics to take a back seat for the greater public good, it is now. The Covid-19...
12 Dec 2020

LNG crisis

THE controversy over the higher spot purchase price of LNG cargoes being imported by the government for covering the...
Updated 12 Dec 2020

Morocco-Israel ties

THE slow but steady wave of normalisation between Arab states and Israel rolls on, with Morocco being the fourth...
11 Dec 2020

Refund claims

THE announcement by the FBR to allow exporters of the five ex-zero rated export sectors, including the textiles and...
Indian disinformation
Updated 11 Dec 2020

Indian disinformation

The international community must raise its voice and demand an explanation from New Delhi.
11 Dec 2020

Karachi fire safety

WITH rapid and unplanned growth in Karachi, fire hazards present a major challenge where protection of life and...