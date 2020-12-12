Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar quits as Bilawal's spokesperson

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday announced his decision to quit as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's spokesperson but added that he was not leaving the party.

Announcing his decision in a tweet, Khokhar said he would stand by Bilawal "through thick and thin".

"I have resigned from the position of spokesperson to the chairman, not from PPP. Will stand by BBZ through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party," he said.

Sources in the PPP had earlier confirmed to Dawn that Khokhar was "unhappy" and "uncomfortable" with the party leadership for quite some days.

According to a PPP leader, Khokhar was attending party meetings, "but I have found him alienated and reticent".

Sources said Khokhar had also left a WhatsApp group (media monitor) that the party had created prior to the 2018 general elections.

Some claim Khokhar was angry over the PPP’s decision about resignations from the assemblies and the party leadership’s back-channel contacts with the military establishment.

Khokhar was appointed Bilawal's spokesperson in 2018. He also chairs the Senate Committee for Human Rights.