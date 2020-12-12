DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 12, 2020

Wrong impression created about social media rules: PTA

Kalbe AliUpdated 12 Dec 2020

Email

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that “prejudiced and wrong impression is being created regarding the rules”. — Reuters/File
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that “prejudiced and wrong impression is being created regarding the rules”. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Responding to concerns expressed by the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) over the recently enacted rules for social media, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that “prejudiced and wrong impression is being created regarding the rules”.

The rules — titled “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) 2020” — were notified by the government on Nov 27, but these have not been received well by digital rights activists and social media platforms, mainly the members of AIC.

The AIC has also written to the prime minister, expressing concerns over the rules.

In a statement, the PTA contradicted the AIC’s stance that meaningful consultation was not carried out and termed it “misleading and against the facts”.

Criticises the AIC stance that meaningful consultation was not carried out over the issue

“It is reiterated that the rules in no sense aim to harm the business environment in Pakistan, rather [they] would pave the way for better investment opportunities for tech companies while remaining compliant with local laws,” said the telecom sector’s regulator.

It said the rules had been framed as a statutory requirement under Section 37(2) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

“A comprehensive consultation process was carried out by the Consultation Committee formed on the directions of the prime minister of Pakistan,” PTA said, adding that during the process, key local and international stakeholders were invited to opportunities for active engagement and open dialogue.

“The committee held [a] meeting with AIC on 19 June, 2020, and both sides exchanged views on the response submitted by the AIC over… draft social media rules,” said the PTA statement.

It added that key social media platforms that are also members of the AIC, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, were also approached individually for consultation.

The regulator said that Google and Facebook participated in the consultation process on June 26 and June 29, respectively.

The PTA added that the consultation process could not be kept open-ended and prolonged indefinitely, as the committee had to follow the timeline for finalisation of its report due to directives of the Islamabad High Court and those of the federal government.

“Therefore, after due consultation, the final report of the committee was submitted to the federal government, considering all reasonable concerns and recommendations of stakeholders, remaining within the legal provisions and the tenets of the Constitution of Pakistan and the PECA 2016,” the statement added.

It said the right to freedom of speech and expression had been included in the second chapter of the rules, in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution.

AIC is a group of 15 US tech-based companies and social media platforms, including Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Cloud Flare, Booking.Com, Grab, Airbnb, SAP, Rakuten, LinkedIn, LINE, Amazon and Expedia Group.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

12 Dec 2020

Increasing danger

IF there were ever a time for politics to take a back seat for the greater public good, it is now. The Covid-19...
12 Dec 2020

LNG crisis

THE controversy over the higher spot purchase price of LNG cargoes being imported by the government for covering the...
Updated 12 Dec 2020

Morocco-Israel ties

THE slow but steady wave of normalisation between Arab states and Israel rolls on, with Morocco being the fourth...
11 Dec 2020

Refund claims

THE announcement by the FBR to allow exporters of the five ex-zero rated export sectors, including the textiles and...
Indian disinformation
Updated 11 Dec 2020

Indian disinformation

The international community must raise its voice and demand an explanation from New Delhi.
11 Dec 2020

Karachi fire safety

WITH rapid and unplanned growth in Karachi, fire hazards present a major challenge where protection of life and...