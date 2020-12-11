DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2020

LNG spot market cold-shoulders Pakistan

Khaleeq KianiUpdated 11 Dec 2020

Email

This is the first time Pakistan has not received a bid since it entered the spot market five years ago. — Dawn/File
This is the first time Pakistan has not received a bid since it entered the spot market five years ago. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: In a major setback to gas-starved consumers, Pakistan could not get even a single bid for three LNG (liquefied natural gas) cargoes meant for the first half of January and attracted the highest price for the second half of the month mainly because of delayed tenders amid rising international prices.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had issued tenders for six cargoes for delivery between Jan 8 and Feb 1. In response, no supplier or trader bid for the first three slots between Jan 8 and Jan 18. This is the first time that the country did not get a bid since it entered the spot market five years ago.

For the fourth January 20-21 window, only two bids were received with potentially unviable prices. The lowest bid of 17.32 per cent of Brent price for this slot came from a surprise first-time bidder, Qatar Gas, which is not in the spot market.

Qatar Gas also happened to be the only bidder for the fifth cargo for Jan 26-27 window and at the same price — 17.32pc of Brent. This is also for the first time that a lowest bid is more than $17, except the very first cargo that was purchased in 2015 for terminal testing.

The sixth and last cargo for Jan 29-Feb 1 received six bids and one was disqualified. The lowest bid of 15.32pc of Brent again came from Qatar Gas while all others were well above 20.48pc of Brent. One of the regular suppliers, Trafigura, offered the highest price of 33.94pc of Brent. These prices are again unprecedented.

Unfortunately, the LNG price above 17pc of Brent becomes unviable and costlier than high speed diesel, crude and furnace oil. This means power plants should be run on furnace oil instead of LNG and if the former is available at local refineries it also saves foreign exchange.

It is first time country has not received a bid since it entered spot market five years ago

A part of LNG lined up through long-term Qatar Gas and similar older contracts will have to be diverted to the highly-subsidised residential sector. The price difference between imported and local gas thus works out at about $8 and $3.2 per mmbtu. The country will be facing at least 200mmcfd of LNG in the early part of January as Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had rejected similar bids recently.

Experts quoted three major reasons for poor response but noted a positive development in terms of direct producer and supplier Qatar Gas taking part in the bidding that would bode well for the future as traditional traders/suppliers would need to take into account the competition from a producer.

They said the delivery window of less than 45-60 days always carried a premium that happened with Pakistan. Also, an Australian project was closed which created supply shortages. Moreover, the launch of Covid-19 vaccine in major countries also jacked up LNG demand, thus increasing the prices of both LNG and oil. As if that was not enough, domestic controversies over LNG prices also kept some bidders away.

The only solution for the government now is to engage with Qatar at the highest level to fill up over 200mmcfd of gap in January. Otherwise, the existing supplies to the power sector would have to be diverted to domestic consumers to avoid widespread public outcry when opposition parties would already be on the roads.

Equitable tariff regime

Meanwhile, private sector stakeholders at a public hearing on Thursday demanded an equitable tariff regime for all companies, including from the public sector, to transport imported LNG through pipeline network. The hearing was conducted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for determination of transportation and distribution tariff for shippers/suppliers.

The government companies were lifting 1,200mmcfd LNG. The private sector representatives said the new transportation tariff regime should also be applicable across the board. They said the private sector should not be burdened by charging different transportation tariff. They also opposed the demands by gas utilities for imposition of penalty, capacity payment, etc. They said SNGPL wanted to charge capacity payment and tariff as well even if it denied pipeline capacity for any reason.

Chief executive officer of United Gas Development Company Ghayas Paracha lamented that gas companies were blocking imports by the private sector. He said UGDC had been struggling for four years to import gas but hurdles were created at every stage.

Mr Paracha said several foreign companies were willing to work in Pakistan’s LNG sector but UGDC’s sufferings discouraged them and compelled them to leave. He said there was no reason for professional charges claimed by SNGPL and feared that the funds so collected from third party would be used against them in legal disputes.

Shahid Sattar, representing the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, also backed a call of giving a final decision on transportation tariff rather than provisional one. He said it would also be difficult for the textile sector to recover dues on products after they were exported. He said the textile industry was also interested in import of LNG as it required 350mmcfd gas to meet the requirement. Therefore, he said, the private sector should also be facilitated to import cheaper gas.

Saqib Aziz, representing Fatima Fertilizer, also raised a question over the tariff claimed by the gas utility and demanded that market be opened for the private sector.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 11, 2020 08:49am
Experts "noted a positive development in terms of direct producer and supplier Qatar Gas taking part in the bidding". No worries.
Recommend 0
Sarcastic Fastrack
Dec 11, 2020 08:53am
Haters may hate but PMIK is one of the best PM Pakistan had ever got, he can do nothing wrong and awaam is behind IK.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 11, 2020 08:54am
This shameless government will still not learn.
Recommend 0
Tafazzul
Dec 11, 2020 08:55am
Delay in tenders is criminal. This shows lack of basic competence and preparation by govt. Very disturbing
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 11, 2020 09:00am
Time has come to dismantle PTI Government.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 11, 2020 09:03am
No wonder. Who will take risk! Great achievement for Pakistan!
Recommend 0
HKG
Dec 11, 2020 09:04am
What happened to IK's announcement on discovery of new oil fields within pakistan?
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Dec 11, 2020 09:04am
The people who accused PML and Shahid Khaqan of corruption in LNG should be ashamed of themselves and their incompetant PTI Govt
Recommend 0
HKG
Dec 11, 2020 09:10am
Lot more trees are going to be cut this winter. All thanks to IKN. Tree planting program was a joke and scam.
Recommend 0
Ishaq Hussani
Dec 11, 2020 09:20am
As you show so shall you reap .This is a diplomatic win for Pakistan and IK .Welcome to the club house and hang on tough
Recommend 0
SILLY ME
Dec 11, 2020 09:20am
@F Khan, just inexperienced and ill informed. Every businessman makes this kind of mistake but at much smaller scale
Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 11, 2020 09:23am
One blunder after another
Recommend 0
Roma
Dec 11, 2020 09:24am
Pakistan has a history of cancelling orders, delaying payments & suing the suppliers of gas.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 11, 2020 09:32am
No doubt, we are shunted our from International market as we lack economic policy and focus.India is everywhere.
Recommend 0
HAJI
Dec 11, 2020 09:32am
How long Pakistan can live in this uncertainity.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 11, 2020 09:33am
Are we going to blame India or opposition parties for this poor state of affairs?
Recommend 0
Amer
Dec 11, 2020 09:36am
We should all thanks Nawaz and co for the loot.
Recommend 0
samirz
Dec 11, 2020 09:37am
The incompetent bunch at the top will be the ruin of the country. Bring back the corrupt! The loss to the country will be less.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 11, 2020 09:41am
Thanks to shahid khaqan abbasi for atleast securing a long term deal otherwise with the level of incompetence this govt has we would have nothing this year
Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Dec 11, 2020 09:42am
Only one reason: Misplaced priorities.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 11, 2020 09:43am
Delay in calling for requests of interest... Is this also attributed to the previous governments?
Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Dec 11, 2020 09:45am
@Fastrack, Keep self consoling. A smarter awaam would take this as a challenge and rise rather than trying to look for any small excuse to look good.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 11, 2020 09:46am
New day, new destruction.
Recommend 0
Sam Shinde
Dec 11, 2020 09:52am
Don’t worry enemy country is trying to destabilise Pak. It’s not IK’s fault.
Recommend 0
Communist
Dec 11, 2020 09:53am
What about the new oil fields discovered by PM IK, immediately after taking charge, and said that earning's from those fields will make Pakistan an other Singapore. Any one has any news about it.
Recommend 0
Dr avijit
Dec 11, 2020 09:55am
No money? Then why you go for shopping?
Recommend 0
Majid
Dec 11, 2020 09:56am
Tenders for April-May should immediately floated. Make the people work instead of giving false assurance to people
Recommend 0
kp
Dec 11, 2020 09:58am
Incompetent governance seems to expecting even these things in free? Ik can DEMAND the global powers to provide gas free of cost.
Recommend 0
kp
Dec 11, 2020 10:03am
@Amer, Read the articles, Your Incompetent PTI government didint even participated in tender process. You must thank PML and Mr. Shahid Khaqan ,Because of their long term policy you are getting atleast some amount of gas.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Who will pay?

Who will pay?

Our society must decide whether or not we want to give quality education to all children.

Editorial

11 Dec 2020

Refund claims

THE announcement by the FBR to allow exporters of the five ex-zero rated export sectors, including the textiles and...
Indian disinformation
Updated 11 Dec 2020

Indian disinformation

The international community must raise its voice and demand an explanation from New Delhi.
11 Dec 2020

Karachi fire safety

WITH rapid and unplanned growth in Karachi, fire hazards present a major challenge where protection of life and...
Updated 10 Dec 2020

Resignation talk

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement has further raised political temperatures with the announcement that its ...
10 Dec 2020

HR Day 2020

THE coronavirus pandemic has hovered like a cloud over most of 2020, shrouding everything in uncertainty and...
10 Dec 2020

Tax compliance

THE PTI government’s decision to not extend further the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year...