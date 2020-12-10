DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 10, 2020

Revelations about Indian disinformation network vindicate Pakistan’s stance: PM Imran

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 10 Dec 2020

In this picture taken on May 24, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his home in Islamabad. — AFP
In this picture taken on May 24, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his home in Islamabad. — AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the recent revelations regarding an Indian disinformation network made in a report by a Brussels-based group had "vindicated Pakistan's position and exposed its detractors".

The premier's comments come a day after a report was published by EU DisinfoLab, which uncovered a “vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and NGOs serving Indian interests”.

In a new investigation, titled Indian Chronicles, the group has exposed another Indian network that aims to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan (and anti-Chinese) feelings in India.

"Pakistan has consistently drawn the attention of the international community towards India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region and export/ fund extremism through structures of fake news organisations and 'think tanks'," the premier said.

"Recently, the government of Pakistan provided a dossier to the United Nations of India's state terrorism in Pakistan," he said.

Read: Specific proof of Indian terrorism in Pakistan unveiled

"The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system," he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also addressed the report in a tweet, saying the neighbouring country's actions were powered by "fascist ideals" that "even put Goebbels to shame",

FO condemns Indian 'mass propaganda campaign'

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned what it described as India’s systematic tactic of a mass propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan and international institutions.

Addressing a press conference, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri denounced India's actions outlined in the report as “mischievous”, adding that they reflected a “pre-occupation with maligning Pakistan”.

He added that all such attempts were “doomed to fail [because] Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

The report is a vindication for Pakistan and “substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the International community”, said Chaudhri.

The FO spokesperson also urged the Indian government to “eschew the use of false propaganda” as part of its state policy towards neighbouring states.

“By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can [it] divert the attention of the international community from India's horrendous human rights record.”

Indian 'fake' news network exposed

On Wednesday, the EU DisinfoLab published its latest report, titled "Indian Chronicles", which describes an Indian disinformation network operating since 2005 to discredit nations in conflict with Delhi, particularly Pakistan. The network aims to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan (and anti-Chinese) feelings in India.

Internationally, the network is working to consolidate the power and improve the image of India and damage reputation of rival countries so that ultimately India may benefit from more support from international institutions such as the European Union and the United Nations.

To do so, the network used fake personas of a dead human rights activist and journalists, and also tried to impersonate regular media and press agencies such as the EU Observer, the Economist and Voice of America.

Overall, an entire network of over 500 fake local media outlets in 95 countries helped reproduce negative iterations about Pakistan (or China). In total, the operation has covered 116 countries and nine regions.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Khalid
Dec 10, 2020 04:30pm
Can someone in FO advise this man what a miserable example of front man. First. he should remove his worried expression as if he is holding Government together. Second his dress is more suited to attend a morgue, atleast he should change his tie to some red/blue/golden colour. Third his tie knot should be straight not tilted to a side
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 04:32pm
Fascist Führer’s dirty work once again exposed by the EU DisinfoLab to "discredit Pakistan internationally". “EU DisinfoLab partially exposed the network last year but now says the operation is much larger and more resilient than it first suspected.” These large-scale troll operations are evident even here!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 04:33pm
India is doing more of the same - dirty work of propaganda to "discredit Pakistan internationally" which was already exposed by the EU DisinfoLab in 2019. But this clandestine organisation, Srivastava Group, has just reinvented its dirty work once again!
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Dec 10, 2020 04:34pm
Shame on you, India!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 04:34pm
Srivastava Group heads India’s Disinformation Network and feeds fake news to ANI which is the source of all fake news to all over India and then Indian hyper media gets busy 24-7 to spew hate on Pakistan that brainwashes gullible trolls.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 10, 2020 04:35pm
SMQ read Footnote in the report: “Keeping the record straight: We are well aware – as it is the case for every investigation – that our work will be used and recuperated by those who have an interest in seeing it published. In this case, probably Pakistani authorities. Let us bear in mind that it is not because one side uses dodgy influence campaigns that the other side does not: A simple Google search will lead you to read about inauthentic behaviours supporting Pakistani interests. “
Recommend 0
Cv
Dec 10, 2020 04:38pm
Agoraphobia - You have an intense fear of being in a place where it seems hard to escape or get help if an emergency occurs.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 10, 2020 04:46pm
Are those news about killing of Ahmedis and minorities published in Dawn and other newspapers fakes news. We need to address blasphemy in Pakistan before denouncing Islamophobia . We must abolish or curtail Blasphemy law in Pakistan , it’s not serving any purpose except earning a bad name for the country and giving an excuse to India to exploit it
Recommend 0
Adil
Dec 10, 2020 04:53pm
This job looks so cool to me. If India or US says something we can reject and praise our support if Turkey, China or Malaysia says.
Recommend 0
Neelam Manzoor
Dec 10, 2020 04:56pm
A cornered wolf will always pretend itself to be victim in order to avoid being suspected.
Recommend 0
Chim Pan Xi
Dec 10, 2020 05:03pm
Pakistan's image is well stabilised, no need to re-image it.
Recommend 0
Sheraz
Dec 10, 2020 05:11pm
This country and its people's minds are polluted to the core. No surprises if this society gives birth to the likes of Arnab Goswamies.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 10, 2020 05:13pm
These kind of strategies show India is not comfortable in its existence as a union and has to focus hate and lies towards others just to remain intact. EU will be disgusted.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Dec 10, 2020 05:37pm
Rejected. Fake news for local public.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 10, 2020 05:46pm
@Khalid, Totally agree.Looks like he is seating on thorny bush which is pricking him every where.Can they find some pleasant personality to represent us.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 10, 2020 05:46pm
@Khalid, All that you said about him is irrelevant. The most relevant is the news.Stop distracting others by the packaging the content is more important
Recommend 0
Pragmatist
Dec 10, 2020 06:04pm
Get rid of all the terror outfits. Nobody will malign Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2020 06:10pm
The Foreign Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
ASHOK
Dec 10, 2020 06:12pm
Now the whole world believes Pakistan
Recommend 0
Communist
Dec 10, 2020 06:12pm
India "REJECTS" the allegations.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 10, 2020 06:12pm
Instead of wasting time on India check what Bangladesh achieved today. 6.15km bridge structures are installed today. No loan, no alms all own money. Great! Congratulations Bangladesh!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 06:15pm
But the report categorically did not identify Indian government as the sponsor. Any actionable evidence?
Recommend 0
Npjk
Dec 10, 2020 06:19pm
@Khalid, Good one.
Recommend 0
The Mask
Dec 10, 2020 06:30pm
Condemn and reject! Thats the best you can do.
Recommend 0
Cricket Geek
Dec 10, 2020 06:34pm
In this time of the hour, both Govt and PDM must unite for the sake of Pakistan to support our Army defend Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Cricket Geek
Dec 10, 2020 06:35pm
@Khalid, .... he is FO Spokesperson not a model !
Recommend 0
Skeptic 1
Dec 10, 2020 06:37pm
India rejects this so called report.
Recommend 0
Osman
Dec 10, 2020 06:41pm
Shameful, but expected of the Indian mindset.
Recommend 0
Chanakya
Dec 10, 2020 06:44pm
what else Pakistan reject, condemn etc.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Dec 10, 2020 06:48pm
Just ignore india and focus on domestic issues.... so long china is on our side, India can't do anything.....
Recommend 0
IrfanL
Dec 10, 2020 07:12pm
Boss spend your time and effort on something else, something which is productive.
Recommend 0
kumar
Dec 10, 2020 07:13pm
For all you know it could be a bunch of whatsapp users
Recommend 0
Neutral
Dec 10, 2020 07:25pm
Ummah is one
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 10, 2020 07:26pm
India so obsessed with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sri Ram
Dec 10, 2020 07:39pm
What were you doing at the OIC, Malaysia and Turkey ? Singing Indian praises ?
Recommend 0
Critic
Dec 10, 2020 07:44pm
India named and shamed.
Recommend 0
twopatrick
Dec 10, 2020 07:48pm
@Hwh, "The 6.15 km bridge, costing an estimated US$1.2 billion" or $2M per km. How much of this amount has gone into the pocket of Awami League. FYI World Bank withdrew its commitment once it found out the massive scale of corruption.
Recommend 0
Tom
Dec 10, 2020 07:50pm
@Adil, well said
Recommend 0
Bret
Dec 10, 2020 07:51pm
@Khalid, thank you from India
Recommend 0
Critic
Dec 10, 2020 08:00pm
Thank you EU for naming and shaming and showing india it’s ugly face in the mirror!
Recommend 0
Vijay
Dec 10, 2020 08:06pm
India never spoke anything against Chinese Virus, why it will complain against Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
AD
Dec 10, 2020 08:10pm
India's fake news network was operating from 2005 !!! great job guys.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Dec 10, 2020 08:42pm
What was our intelligence services doing for 15 years?
Recommend 0
Ash20
Dec 10, 2020 09:31pm
No rejection today? Not good.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Dec 10, 2020 09:33pm
Everybody is doing the same. India has a disinformation campaign against Pakistan and Pakistan has one against India. This is nothing new it's been going on for long. It's actually serious time for the sane people in both India and Pakistan to reject militarism and the politics of enmity for good .
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Dec 10, 2020 09:42pm
Bjp won Rajashthan local elections and defeated congress where they are in power.
Recommend 0
Ismail
Dec 10, 2020 10:11pm
India wants to divert attention from domestic problems and start fake news about Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ajay Shivaram
Dec 10, 2020 10:16pm
World knows who is Rouge..
Recommend 0
Md
Dec 10, 2020 10:25pm
@Pragmatist, If the Kashmiri occupation tragedy is resolved, the things would become normal for the region.
Recommend 0
Abhishek Jaiswal
Dec 10, 2020 10:27pm
can someone in Pakistan explain why Pakistan is in FATF greylist?
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 10, 2020 10:32pm
@Khalid, don’t worry - it hurts but that’s bound to happen when looters are on the run!
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 10, 2020 10:33pm
@Hwh, because they didn’t have Shariff or zardari clan to loot the nation!
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 10, 2020 10:34pm
@Malik, well he is better than the looters whose days are numbered. They will be crushed to never return again in a few months - wait watch and keep hurting
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 10, 2020 10:36pm
@Bret, he is probably one of your own anyway...
Recommend 0
Pixie
Dec 10, 2020 10:37pm
As long as China is on your side, India has to do nothing
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 10, 2020 10:49pm
But what benefit it brings to Pakistan? whether Pakistan image will improve worldwide?
Recommend 0
Shan
Dec 10, 2020 11:02pm
Show me one thing India says against Pakistan? I couldnt find anything. Indians are the most loving people how could they be Pakistan's enemy?
Recommend 0

