FO condemns Indian 'mass propaganda campaign' to malign Pakistan, international institutions

Naveed Siddiqui 10 Dec 2020

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks at a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks at a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned what it described as India’s systematic tactic of a mass propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan and international institutions.

The condemnation comes a day after a report was published by Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab, which uncovered a “vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and NGOs serving Indian interests”.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri denounced India's actions outlined in the report as “mischievous”, adding that they reflected a “pre-occupation with maligning Pakistan”.

He added that all such attempts were “doomed to fail [because] Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

The report is a vindication for Pakistan and “substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the International community”, said Chaudhri.

The FO spokesperson also urged the Indian government to “eschew the use of false propaganda” as part of its state policy towards neighbouring states. “By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can [it] divert the attention of the international community from India's horrendous human rights record.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also addressed the report in a tweet, saying the neighbouring country's actions were powered by "fascist ideals" that "even put Goebbels to shame",

Indian 'fake' news network exposed

On Wednesday, the EU DisinfoLab published its latest report, titled "Indian Chronicles", which describes an Indian disinformation network operating since 2005 to discredit nations in conflict with Delhi, particularly Pakistan. The network aims to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan (and anti-Chinese) feelings in India.

Internationally, the network is working to consolidate the power and improve the image of India and damage reputation of rival countries so that ultimately India may benefit from more support from international institutions such as the European Union and the United Nations.

To do so, the network used fake personas of a dead human rights activist and journalists, and also tried to impersonate regular media and press agencies such as the EU Observer, the Economist and Voice of America.

Overall, an entire network of over 500 fake local media outlets in 95 countries helped reproduce negative iterations about Pakistan (or China). In total, the operation has covered 116 countries and nine regions.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Khalid
Dec 10, 2020 04:30pm
Can someone in FO advise this man what a miserable example of front man. First. he should remove his worried expression as if he is holding Government together. Second his dress is more suited to attend a morgue, atleast he should change his tie to some red/blue/golden colour. Third his tie knot should be straight not tilted to a side
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 04:32pm
Fascist Führer’s dirty work once again exposed by the EU DisinfoLab to "discredit Pakistan internationally". “EU DisinfoLab partially exposed the network last year but now says the operation is much larger and more resilient than it first suspected.” These large-scale troll operations are evident even here!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 04:33pm
India is doing more of the same - dirty work of propaganda to "discredit Pakistan internationally" which was already exposed by the EU DisinfoLab in 2019. But this clandestine organisation, Srivastava Group, has just reinvented its dirty work once again!
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Dec 10, 2020 04:34pm
Shame on you, India!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2020 04:34pm
Srivastava Group heads India’s Disinformation Network and feeds fake news to ANI which is the source of all fake news to all over India and then Indian hyper media gets busy 24-7 to spew hate on Pakistan that brainwashes gullible trolls.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 10, 2020 04:35pm
SMQ read Footnote in the report: “Keeping the record straight: We are well aware – as it is the case for every investigation – that our work will be used and recuperated by those who have an interest in seeing it published. In this case, probably Pakistani authorities. Let us bear in mind that it is not because one side uses dodgy influence campaigns that the other side does not: A simple Google search will lead you to read about inauthentic behaviours supporting Pakistani interests. “
Recommend 0
Cv
Dec 10, 2020 04:38pm
Agoraphobia - You have an intense fear of being in a place where it seems hard to escape or get help if an emergency occurs.
Recommend 0

