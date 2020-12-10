DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 10, 2020

PM to chair NCC meeting on Covid-19 today

Ikram JunaidiUpdated 10 Dec 2020

Email

LAHORE: Policemen stand alert at the entrance of a street on Wednesday during the smart lockdown imposed in the Sodiwal locality to contain the spread of coronavirus. — M. Arif / White Star
LAHORE: Policemen stand alert at the entrance of a street on Wednesday during the smart lockdown imposed in the Sodiwal locality to contain the spread of coronavirus. — M. Arif / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 on Thursday (today).

The meeting will consider relief package for sectors that were closed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that over the last two months the number of patients admitted to hospitals had gone up four times.

“The pressure on hospitals will further increase if the people continue to violate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding Covid-19. The government has taken some crucial but difficult decisions for the betterment of the masses. On Thursday, the prime minister will chair a meeting of the NCC to look into the situation,” Mr Umar said.

Relief package to be discussed for sectors closed due to pandemic

“We have to prepare a strategy to deal with the situation in future. Moreover, a relief package will also be discussed for sectors closed due to the second wave of the pandemic,” the minister said.

It is worth mentioning that the education sector, restaurants, wedding halls, etc have been closed due to the pandemic.

Mr Umar criticised the decision of opposition parties to continue holding public meetings.

“Covid-19 is not a joke; it is a global issue and we have to deal with it collectively. In a democratic process, political leaders take decisions in favour of the masses and economy,” he said.

The minister said that the virus could only be controlled by following health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday revealed that most deaths due to Covid-19 were taking place in Punjab, followed by Sindh.

In addition to this, an increase in the number of critical patients in Punjab has been observed in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, followed by Peshawar.

Data showed that of the 60 patients who died in a day, 39 were on ventilators. In all, 348 ventilators were occupied across the country. As many as 63pc ventilators were occupied in Multan, 49pc in Islamabad, 41pc in Peshawar and 36pc in Lahore. The situation of oxygen beds occupied by patients was as follows: Islam­abad, 61pc; Multan, 47pc; Peshawar, 46pc; and Abbottabad, 37pc.

The number of people who tested positive on Wednesday was 2,963, taking the number of active cases to 45,324. The NCOC claimed that the national positivity ratio reached 7.78pc. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi with 21.8pc, Hyderabad, 19.03pc; Mirpur, 13.16pc; and Rawalpindi, 13.03pc.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Poverty-stricken politics

Poverty-stricken politics

It is in everyone’s interest to lower political temperatures and relearn the virtues of peaceful coexistence.

Editorial

Updated 10 Dec 2020

Resignation talk

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement has further raised political temperatures with the announcement that its ...
10 Dec 2020

HR Day 2020

THE coronavirus pandemic has hovered like a cloud over most of 2020, shrouding everything in uncertainty and...
10 Dec 2020

Tax compliance

THE PTI government’s decision to not extend further the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year...
Updated 09 Dec 2020

Unelected aides

Appointing unelected people to steer the ship of state thwarts the will of the people, the very basic principle of a democracy.
09 Dec 2020

Growing deficit

AS expected, the country’s consolidated fiscal deficit — the gap between the government’s income and...
09 Dec 2020

Police killings

TO do away with the menace of extrajudicial killings carried out by law-enforcement officials in the country, it is...