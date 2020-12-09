PM Imran inaugurates Air Sial during day-long visit to Sialkot

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Air Sial, the third private airline of Pakistan, which was introduced and will be operated by Sialkot’s business community.

Accompanied by federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Ghulam Sarwar, Adviser Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Usman Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister cut the ribbon to launch the airline which will initially operate domestically.

Speaking to the business community after the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said that the airline was an "excellent initiative" which will create much-needed competition for the Pakistan International Airlines. Furthermore, it will benefit the business community in Sialkot, which the premier believed was on its way to becoming "Pakistan's centre of exports".

"When you told me of this [project], I had no doubt that it would benefit Pakistan in every way," PM Imran said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Sialkot's business community. — DawnNewsTV

He congratulated the Sialkot community for building an airport with funds collected from the city alone and expressed hope that the businessmen will run the airline efficiently.

He noted that Pakistan's economy, like the rest of the world, had suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and said that even though there was pressure to impose a blanket lockdown, the government managed to protect people's livelihoods and lives.

"This was a very difficult task as there was constant criticism directed at me for not imposing a blanket lockdown. It is sad that the same opposition that criticised me for not imposing a blanket lockdown [...] is now holding public meetings and gatherings even though corona cases are rising," the prime minister said.

He said that if the country gets through the second wave safely, it would be able to protect its people and businesses. The premier commended Minister for Industries Azhar and special adviser Dawood for keeping in touch with the business community and keeping the government informed of the challenges being faced by businessmen.

With its current fleet of three Airbus A320-200s, Air Sial will operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

Air Sial, a licensed airline, is the brainchild of members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry who launched the project after the success of their earlier initiative, the Sialkot International Airport Ltd.

Air Sial’s vice chairman Fazal Jilani had earlier told Dawn by telephone that soon after its inauguration by the prime minister, the airline would start selling its tickets.

The privately owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.

During the visit, the prime minister will interact with the business community besides launching various development projects worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Programme.

He will break ground for the city’s sewage system and water supply scheme which will cost Rs9.5bn, inaugurate recreational parks for the general public costing Rs300 million, and provision of latest machinery for solid waste machinery for Rs600m.