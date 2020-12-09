DAWN.COM

US places Pakistan, nine others on violators of religious freedom list

Anwar IqbalUpdated 09 Dec 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the University of Louisville McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker Series in Louisville, Ky on Dec 2, 2019. — AP/File
WASHINGTON: Secre­t­a­ry of State Michael Pompeo announced on Mon­day that the United States had designated Pakis­tan, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turk­m­enistan, Nigeria, Nor­th Korea, Myanmar and Eritrea as “countries of part­ic­ular Concern” (CPC) under its International Religious Freedom Act.

The statement accused these countries of “engaging in or tolerating “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom”.

Secretary Pompeo also announced placing the Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Russia on a special watch list for governments that engage in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom”.

The commission’s 2020 report noted that religious freedom conditions across Pakistan had continued to trend negatively.

“The systematic enforcement of blasphemy and anti-Ahmadia laws, and authorities’ failure to address forced conversions of religious minorities — including Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs — to Islam, severely restricted freedom of religion or belief,” it added.

The report noted that nearly 80 individuals remained imprisoned for blasphemy in Pakistan, with at least half facing a life sentence or death.

After spending five years in solitary confinement for allegedly posting blasphemous content online, Junaid Hafeez was given the death sentence in December last year, the report added.

The report, however, acknowledged that last year they also noted “some high-profile acquittals” in Pakistan.

Additionally, the United States designated Al Shabaab, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin, and the Taliban as well.

Placing Taliban among these entities surprised observers in Washington who predicted that this could complicate US efforts to finalise a peace deal with them.

“We have not renewed the prior Entity of Particular Concern designations for Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS-Khorasan, due to the total loss of territory formerly controlled by these terrorist organisations,” Secretary Pompeo said.

The chief US diplomat also announced removing Sudan and Uzbekistan from the special watch list “based on significant, concrete progress” undertaken by them over the past year.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which recommends the designations, had downgraded India to its lowest ranking of “countries of particular concern” (CPC) in its 2020 report, issued in April.

The report, released in Washington by the federal government commission that functions as an advisory body, placed India alongside China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

India was categorised as a “Tier 2 country” in last year’s listing. But the State Department notification, issued on Tuesday, does not name India among countries of particular concern.

The commission’s report noted that last year, religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward, with religious minorities under increasing assault. It also noted that the BJP government allowed violence against minorities and their houses of worship to continue with impunity and tolerated hate speech and incitement to violence.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2020

Comments (23)

farhan
Dec 09, 2020 09:45am
i am not surprised
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Dec 09, 2020 10:30am
People see through open eyes. Clearly.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 09, 2020 10:31am
Wow. That's so scary. No?
Recommend 0
RJM
Dec 09, 2020 10:32am
Pakistan?? No way!! It has been a champion at lecturing world on Islamophobia and all and lecturing India on minority's rights. I am sure its a conspiracy against Pakistan.
Recommend 0
JND
Dec 09, 2020 10:35am
This should have happened long back.
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 09, 2020 10:35am
India already at lowest tier in that list. In fact now India in all lists of shame.
Recommend 0
HA
Dec 09, 2020 10:35am
What about France and India?
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 09, 2020 10:35am
Thank you Modiji. India at lowest level in the list of religious intolerance list.
Recommend 0
rahul
Dec 09, 2020 10:36am
Again, why comparing with India?
Recommend 0
Abdul Basit
Dec 09, 2020 10:36am
India, anyone?
Recommend 0
NHM
Dec 09, 2020 10:36am
In other news ; India has been recognized by the US as the firm upholder of religious values and tolerance
Recommend 0
Laloo Prasad
Dec 09, 2020 10:38am
Try beating India. We are always at the top in such lists. No 1 worst for women. No 1 worst for minorities. No 1 worst for farmers. Worst economic downfall. Worst relations with neighbors. And more on the way.
Recommend 0
Bharat
Dec 09, 2020 10:38am
And you point finger to India...
Recommend 0
Nitin
Dec 09, 2020 10:38am
So this settels the debate, India is not on the list.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 09, 2020 10:41am
@Babar Azam, Exactly. That's why India remains at the very bottom of this list consistently.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Dec 09, 2020 10:42am
What about India with all the mess she's creating inside and outside!
Recommend 0
Wajahat Ali Khan
Dec 09, 2020 10:43am
shouldn't India be on top in the list of countries having egregious violations of religious freedom??
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 09, 2020 10:43am
@Da Lit, not anymore. But your beloved Pakistan is.
Recommend 0
Khan saheb
Dec 09, 2020 10:45am
Where's india??
Recommend 0
Vengeance
Dec 09, 2020 10:45am
@rahul, Again, why reading a Pakistani newspaper if you don’t want comparisons with India?
Recommend 0
Bipul
Dec 09, 2020 10:45am
Now whom to blame?
Recommend 0
HA
Dec 09, 2020 10:48am
The commission appears to be clearly biased.
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Dec 09, 2020 11:54am
This is political garbage not worth anything, i
Recommend 0

