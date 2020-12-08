DAWN.COM

Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31: Fazl

December 08, 2020

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Tuesday that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to their party heads by December 31. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Tuesday that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

Rehman made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad after the PDM leadership held a meeting to decide its future strategy. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz were joined by the JUI-F chief as he addressed the media.

"By December 31, opposition lawmakers from provincial and national assemblies will hand in their resignations to their respective party heads."

The announcement comes days before the opposition's next rally in its anti-government campaign in Lahore on Dec 13. Opposition leaders have said they will organise the rally despite the government warning of legal action and citing the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

Read: PM warns of action against leaders, facilitators of rallies

During today's press conference, Rehman said that the steering committee will meet tomorrow to decide the schedule for further rallies and demonstrations. The meeting will also decide the time and the date for the long march towards Islamabad, he said.

The PDM chief said that former premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari also participated in the meeting during which all the participants expressed the commitment towards holding the next rally in Lahore on December 13.

Responding to reports about Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for a national dialogue, Rehman said the PDM had rejected his offer. "He is not worthy of dialogue."

He said that the decisions were taken "unanimously", adding that the opposition will not disappoint the people of the country. "The Lahore rally will be historic and it will be the final nail [in the coffin] for the government."

Speaking to Dawn on Monday, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had said mainstream opposition parties — PML-N, PPP and JUI-F — had reached a consensus about resigning from the National Assembly in order to push the PTI government for a fresh election.

“The opposition will resign from the National Assembly (in the first phase) and not let the Imran Khan government hold by-polls. We want new free and fair elections and there will be no compromise on this,” he had said.

At the time, the PML-N leader had said that the PPP had expressed reservations over resigning from provincial assemblies along with the National Assembly.

'Trying to save country'

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV

Earlier today, Information Minister Shibli Faraz heaped criticism on the opposition alliance saying that it "does not want Pakistan to enter an era where institutions are respected and independent and where there is a level playing field".

In a press briefing, Faraz said that in a democracy the opposition "formulates its strategy by taking democratic principles in consideration".

"Tell me, [how can] the opposition say that the government should go home just because your (opposition) corruption era has come to an end?" asked Faraz. The minister said that the "absconder's daughter was lecturing and issuing threats" to the government, in an apparent reference to Maryam Nawaz, and asked if the approach was democratic.

He also criticised the PDM chief, questioning his services to the country and Islam in his long-spanning political career. "He (Rehman) was head of the Kashmir committee for 30 years, what did he do [for the Kashmir cause]?" asked the minister.

He said that the leaders of the opposition parties, which have now united against the PTI government, had "stabbed each other in the back" in the past.

The information minister also said that past governments had given jobs on the basis of recommendations and bribes instead of merit which had led to a "massive brain drain". He added that former governments had "brushed difficult decisions under the carpet" and only highlighted superficial achievements.

The incumbent government, he said, had made "bitter decisions for which we had to pay a political price".

"But we are not trying to save our government, we are trying to save the country," he insisted, adding that the PTI administration wanted to rid the country of status quo.

Comments

Javed
Dec 08, 2020 08:40pm
This charade has come to pass many times before.
Shaikh
Dec 08, 2020 08:42pm
Corrupt faces
Abbas
Dec 08, 2020 08:44pm
Why party heads ? Why not the speaker
Fastrack
Dec 08, 2020 08:45pm
Good decision by PDM. This party will not work!
Mishayl Valika
Dec 08, 2020 08:47pm
Excellent, looking forward to their resignations Will make the new year, extra special
Hwh
Dec 08, 2020 08:49pm
What is going on! Can the parliament survive this blow if it happens? Constitutional crisis.
Hassan Ashraf
Dec 08, 2020 08:49pm
The one who doesn't have a seat of his own wants others to lose theirs too.
Yatagaan
Dec 08, 2020 08:51pm
This cleric will never learn by being duped by his fellow politicians.
Merge of Equals
Dec 08, 2020 08:54pm
Since the PDM came to be I have not heard any action points to date on how they are going to help the people of Pakistan, only how they are going to help themselves.
Iftikhar Khan
Dec 08, 2020 08:57pm
Waiting for PTI ministers, advisors and supporters claiming Covid-19 spread from handing over resignations to party leadership.
BAXAR
Dec 08, 2020 08:57pm
I have never seen a mass resignation from the assembly in my life, despite many claims. I hope this time I'll be able to observe how it looks like!
Hafeez
Dec 08, 2020 08:58pm
Election commission please prepare for by-elections. This is called blessing in disguise.
NACParis
Dec 08, 2020 08:59pm
Maulana should get himself tested for covid as is never in mask before infect others standing next to him.
Fastrack
Dec 08, 2020 09:00pm
Bravo PDM!
NACParis
Dec 08, 2020 09:01pm
Why PDM looters are insisting on holding rallies when they have decided to resign.
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Dec 08, 2020 09:01pm
Thanks but no thanks. Good bye.
Yaqoob
Dec 08, 2020 09:02pm
Those who let nawaz sharif go abroad scot free should answer now, including IK.
N. Rahim, Canada
Dec 08, 2020 09:05pm
@BAXAR, And enjoy it too!
Zak
Dec 08, 2020 09:13pm
PPP will never resign, they know they will never come back to power.
Zak
Dec 08, 2020 09:14pm
@Hwh, 'What is going on! Can the parliament survive this blow if it happens? Constitutional crisis.' Absolutely not, next election, PTI will sweep and win like GB.
Critic
Dec 08, 2020 09:17pm
It’s a bluff and a lie by corrupts but if true pls don’t delay
hussain
Dec 08, 2020 09:19pm
please hand your resignations on midnight of 24 December.
