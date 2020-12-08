Prominent businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and renowned businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passed away on Tuesday in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued by the KCCI in which prominent members of the business and industrial community expressed their deep grief and sorrow over Teli's demise.

"To mourn the sad demise of Teli, the Karachi Chamber will remain closed for three days except for the attestation and media departments which will remain partially open," the statement said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, businessman Javed Bilwani said that Teli had passed away due to complications arising out of pneumonia. He had travelled to Dubai with his family recently and had contracted pneumonia, he said.

He was hospitalised and his health condition deteriorated as his lungs were affected, leading to breathing problems. He was put on the ventilator on Monday night and passed away on Tuesday morning, he said.

Bilwani said Teli's body will be brought to Karachi for burial after fulfilling legal formalities in Dubai. The deceased was in his late 60s and leaves behind two children — a son and a daughter — and his wife.

Condolences pour in

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi offered their condolences over the demise of the prominent businessman.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said Pakistan had "lost an institution".

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called Teli a "dear friend and business leader".

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said Teli "always stood for business community and for the people of Pakistan".

Teli's background

Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan, according to the KCCI.

As chairman of the Businessmen Group, he was recognised for his extraordinary leadership of the business and industrial community over the past 25 years.

He brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the KCCI, the SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work.

He was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contribution to the national economy and public service by former president Asif Ali Zardari.