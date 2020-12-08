DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 08, 2020

'Nobody knows': Mystery illness leaves 1 dead, over 500 hospitalised in southern India

AP 08 Dec 2020

Email

A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government hospital in Eluru on December 8. — AP
A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government hospital in Eluru on December 8. — AP

Health officials and experts are still baffled by a mysterious illness that has left over 500 people hospitalised and one person dead in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The illness was first detected on Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products. "People started convulsing without any warning," said Geeta Prasadini, the director of public health.

Since then, symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness have been reported in 546 patients admitted to hospitals.

Many have recovered and returned home, while 148 are still being treated, said Dasari Nagarjuna, a government spokesperson.

Teams of experts have arrived at the city from India’s top scientific institutes. Different theories have been suggested and are being tested. The most recent hypothesis is contamination of food by pesticides.

“But nobody knows,” Prasadini admitted.

What is confounding experts is that there doesn’t seem to be any common link among the hundreds of people who have fallen sick.

All of the patients have tested negative for Covid-19 and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or herpes. They aren’t related to each other. They don’t all live in the same area. They’re from different age groups, including about 70 children, but very few are elderly.

Initially, contaminated water was suspected. But the chief minister’s office confirmed that people who don’t use the municipal water supply have also fallen ill, and that initial tests of water samples didn’t reveal any harmful chemicals.

A 45-year-old man with the single name Sridhar was hospitalised with symptoms resembling epilepsy and died on Sunday evening, doctors said. Prasadini said his autopsy didn’t shed any light on the cause of death.

The hypothesis currently being tested is that people ate vegetables tainted with pesticides made of organic compounds containing phosphorus. But this is an “assumption” based on the fact that such pesticides are commonly used in the area and not on any evidence, Prasadini said.

She said that experts were testing to see if pesticides had contaminated fish ponds or spilled over to vegetables.

Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an “impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident.”

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by Covid-19, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Dec 08, 2020 06:31pm
Another pandemic spreading in India. Blaming China again??
Recommend 0
Dr No
Dec 08, 2020 06:36pm
Must be hygiene related.
Recommend 0
Lvp
Dec 08, 2020 07:14pm
@bhaRAT©, atleast they are not hiding it like iron brother and denying it while world was suffering
Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 08, 2020 07:15pm
Brain eating Amoeba could be the cause. I am sure cover up is going on as water quality is to blame.
Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 08, 2020 07:16pm
@bhaRAT©, Another pandemic spreading in India. Blaming China again?? Polio is very active in Pakistan .Do you blame China for it?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 08, 2020 07:36pm
@Joe, So is Cholera invented by India. Check how many lives it has taken and still takes!!
Recommend 0
Andher Nagri
Dec 08, 2020 07:44pm
I hope they all get well soon and return to their families
Recommend 0
Aslam
Dec 08, 2020 07:48pm
It's water contamination, high levels of lead metal caused this problem..... No need to worry
Recommend 0
deva
Dec 08, 2020 08:02pm
@bhaRAT©, Yes maximum deceases orgin is china
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A woman’s place

A woman’s place

So Aseefa was thrown into the ‘jalsa’ to make up for the absence of her brother but not in her own right?

Editorial

08 Dec 2020

Covid-19 deaths

IN an incident that can only be described as a terrible but avoidable tragedy, six under-treatment Covid-19 patients...
08 Dec 2020

Muslims in India

IT has been 28 years since frenzied Hindu mobs tore down the Mughal-era Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. That sad event was ...
08 Dec 2020

Tourism or havoc?

ISLAMABAD’S Capital Development Authority is considering converting Pir Sohawa in the Margalla Hills into a ...
07 Dec 2020

PDM’s dilemma

THE opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement is working hard to make its final Lahore jalsa a success on Dec 13. The...
Updated 07 Dec 2020

‘Bad journos’

THE open season on journalists is acquiring a darker edge. When the government itself becomes party to smear...
07 Dec 2020

Gulf spat resolved?

WHILE the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council was formed in 1981 to present a picture of unity amongst the ...