Ending violence against women 'crucial' for peaceful society, say religious scholars

Religious scholars from different schools of faith stressed that it was "crucial" to end violence of all kinds against women in order to build a peaceful society and maintain interfaith harmony, a press statement by EVAW Alliance KP and UN Women said on Tuesday.

The scholars were attending a dialogue, jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) office of UN Women and the EVAW Alliance KP, to observe the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The scholars also signed a declaration condemning gender-based violence and vowed to spread awareness in their respective communities to put an end to the practice.

They also acknowledged that while any individual can be a victim of GBV, in Pakistan, women, "being the most vulnerable segment of society and deprived of their basic rights", were more likely to face such violence, followed by members of the transgender community. The scholars emphasised that it was the state's responsibility to protect the vulnerable sections of society.

"There is a need to strengthen state-run social protection networks and ensure the provision of required support to vulnerable groups,” the press release quoted the scholars as saying.

“For prevention of gender-based violence, the state has primary responsibility to protect its citizens and religious leaders have a strong potential to influence the lives and behaviour of those who follow their faith and share their beliefs,” they further said.

Explaining the role of religious leaders in efforts against GBV, EVAW/G Alliance co-Chair Qamar Naseem said that scholars had great influence over people and can help in "shaping the behaviour of local communities".

“It is essential to engage religious scholars from different faith groups, as a practical strategy, to raise awareness on gender-based violence and address the issue,” Naseem was quoted as saying.

Provincial head of United Nations Women KP, Zainab Qaisar Khan, said that gender-based violence was not limited to domestic abuse, sexual violence including rape and honour crimes and added: “It can happen anywhere, anytime and across all classes irrespective of education level and income status. It can happen against boys, men, elderly and transgender but mostly the target are women and girls.”