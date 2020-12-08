Strategy soon to check drug abuse among youth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Revealing that there are over seven million drug addicts in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that his government would devise a strategy to check drug abuse among the youth.

“Anti-Narcotics Force and National Accountability Bu­r­eau (NAB) alone cannot curb use of narcotics and cor­r­uption, therefore the whole nation and the government will have to make collective efforts to fight the menace,” the prime minister said while addressing an event held at the ANF headquarters in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

“Seven million drug add­icts in the country in fact means suffering and misery of the same number of families,” he added. Terming co­r­r­uption and narcotics “cancer of society”, he said the government would dev­ise a strategy to check drug abuse among the youth and save the future generations.

PM Khan said the relevant ministries, including education and health, would be taken on board to chalk out the policy in view of the growing trend of drug abuse at educational institutions. “I will call a meeting next week to discuss ways to address the challenge of narcotics on an urgent basis and the government will run an anti-drug campaign across the country and the entire nation will fight this menace as a united force.”

He stressed the need for raising awareness among the masses, particularly the youth, about the negative impacts of drugs in personal and social lives. Expressing concern over higher number of cases of drug addicts reported at schools and universities, he said: “We have to save our next generations from the shackles of drug abuse.”

The prime minister said the inspector general of Islamabad police had apprised him that the situation of use of drug ‘ice’ by students was alarming as it could leave a disastrous impact on their education and health. “We have to save our children and youth from ‘silent killer’ (ice),” he vowed.

Mr Khan said society had a significant role in promotion of negative trends by accepting earning of money through illegal ways and corruption. He said the government would enhance the flow of resources required to counter the menace of drug abuse in the country.

He lauded the ANF’s efforts to eradicate drug abuse, but said the efforts by an institution alone could not produce results unless put in by society itself as the biggest deterrent.

The minister for narcotics control and senior officials of the ANF attended the event. ANF director general Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik briefed the prime minister on the operations of his organisation to curb smuggling of narcotics across the country and said the steps were being taken to ensure a drug-free society.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the new building of ANF headquarters and laid a wreath on the memorial of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

No relief in corruption cases

Prime Minister Khan said he would not give any relief to the opposition leaders in their corruption cases even if his government was wrapped up. He said the government would not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from staging its public meeting in Lahore on Dec 13, but added that legal action would be taken against those who would provide services and violate the Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During a meeting with his spokespersons at the Prime Minister House, Mr Khan was quoted as saying: “They (opposition leaders) know me very well; I will not provide them any relief even if my government is removed.”

A participant of the meeting, who did not want to be named, told Dawn that the prime minister said there was nothing to be worried about the PDM’s Lahore gathering. “It will not make any harm to the government, even if the opposition holds 10 jalsas at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore,” Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair announced in a TV channel show that the PDM would also stage a rally on Dec 10 on Mall Road in Lahore, challenging the government to take whatever action it can against the opposition alliance.

The PDM leaders had already hinted that their Dec 13 public meeting might turn into a rally that could march towards Islamabad in a bid to topple PTI government.

Mr Zubair said the prime minister’s desire regarding resignation by opposition parliamentarians would never fulfil.

On the other hand, Punjab government’s spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan warned that the law would take its course if any violation of SOPs was committed during the PDM’s public meeting in Lahore.

During the meeting with his spokespersons, the prime minister said the opposition wanted confrontation, but the government would not create any hurdle in the way of PDM’s meeting in Lahore. But action would be taken against its leaders for any violation of the SOPs, he warned.

Power sector

In a separate meeting on power sector reforms, Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for taking necessary measures to bring about further improvement in the power sector and directed all stakeholders to fulfil their responsibilities within the stipulated time. He ordered formulation of a system under which subsidy should be given only to the poor and deserving people.

The meeting was briefed on the administrative matters relating to the power sector, cost of power generation and distribution system.

Meanwhile, the prime minister on Sunday shared a combo of pictures on his Twitter account capturing the fantastic natural scenic panorama of Gilgit-Baltistan with the onset of winter season.

“The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth,” he tweeted, posting four pictures with sharp contrasting colours. “Gilgit Baltistan, a paradise for scenic lovers, explorers and tourists, is home to mighty mountain ranges, peaks, creeks, lakes and plateaus with rich fauna and flora,” he added.

