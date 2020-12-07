DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 07, 2020

2 teenage sisters repatriated by Indian authorities after straying into occupied Kashmir

Tariq NaqashUpdated 07 Dec 2020

Email

Holding gifts and sweets, Laiba and Sana stand with civilian and army officials from both sides of the divide at Tetrinote crossing point soon after their repatriation by Indian authorities on Monday. — Photo provided by author
Holding gifts and sweets, Laiba and Sana stand with civilian and army officials from both sides of the divide at Tetrinote crossing point soon after their repatriation by Indian authorities on Monday. — Photo provided by author
Laiba and Sana stand with Pakistani officials at Tetrinote crossing point. — Photo provided by author
Laiba and Sana stand with Pakistani officials at Tetrinote crossing point. — Photo provided by author

Two teenage sisters from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) — who had strayed into occupied Kashmir allegedly after a domestic squabble — were repatriated by Indian authorities on Monday.

The repatriation of 17-year-old Laiba Zubair and her younger sibling, 13-year-old Sana, took place through the Tetrinote-Chakan da Bagh crossing point in Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) at 12:30pm, said Yasir Riaz, assistant commissioner of Hajira, who was present on the occasion along with Pakistan Army and police officials.

Both the girls, who were given gifts and sweets by Indian authorities as a goodwill gesture, were examined by a lady doctor at Tetrinote terminal before they were sent to neighbouring Abbaspur sub-division, where they lived.

Abbaspur Assistant Commissioner Tassawar Kazmi speaks to Laiba and Sana at the police station. — Photo provided by author
Abbaspur Assistant Commissioner Tassawar Kazmi speaks to Laiba and Sana at the police station. — Photo provided by author

On Sunday, India media had reported that two young girls from AJK had inadvertently entered their side of the LoC in Poonch sector and had been detained by the Indian army.

In a video clip shared by Indian officials on social media on Monday, the elder girl was heard saying, among other things, that they had “lost their way” and landed across the divide.

According to official sources and local journalists in Abbaspur, the father of the girls — who worked as a butcher in town — had died around six months ago. Ever since, his family, comprising two wives and eight children, was facing a lot of hardship.

It was being assumed that both girls had left their home on Saturday evening after a domestic squabble. However, in a “disappearance report” lodged by their brother at the Abbaspur Police Station on Saturday, no such thing was mentioned.

From Tetrinote, the girls were taken to the Abbaspur Police Station for completing procedural formalities before being allowed to go home.

Apart from police officials, Abbaspur Assistant Commissioner Syed Tasawwar Hussain Kazmi also conducted an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“In fact, theirs is a heart-breaking story […]. After the death of their father the family was left destitute and that would trigger squabbles at their small home almost daily.

“It’s because of this miserable situation they took this step and I think that society as a whole is responsible for what they have done,” he remarked, expressing the hope that the state and affluent members of society would take care of them in the future.

The unmarked LoC that splits the Himalayan region of Kashmir often witnesses inadvertent crossings by villagers on either side as they cut fodder, herd cattle or pluck medicinal plants.

However, despite an agreement between the two sides for early repatriation of the inadvertent crossers, Indian troops have on several occasions shot dead such people.

Recently, the Indian army had shot dead a 40-year-old differently-abled AJK resident, Kamran Nazir Chak, after he had inadvertently crossed the LoC in Pandu sector, instead of taking him into custody.

This is the reason why many people, who had expressed apprehensions about the safety of the two girls, heaved a sigh of relief on their return.

“It is fortunate that for once #IndianArmy has not doubted these minor girls as terrorists, something they have been habitual of doing in the past. Thank God the young girls are back in their homes contrary to widespread fears,” tweeted Naila Altaf Kayani, a famous Kashmiri social activist.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
C S Sundaresha
Dec 07, 2020 10:08pm
India always believing in saving and helping others. Indians don't like to hurt even animals!!
Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 07, 2020 10:08pm
Thank you, India.
Recommend 0
Hari-India
Dec 07, 2020 10:09pm
Hopefully this will start some form of peace process.
Recommend 0
T-man
Dec 07, 2020 10:09pm
Lucky that they are alive. For once India showed decency over cruelty that's the hallmark of Modi. For that thank you.
Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 07, 2020 10:10pm
Civilized move by a responsible government.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 07, 2020 10:12pm
@C S Sundaresha, Why did you harass pigeons then??
Recommend 0
Syed Nazim
Dec 07, 2020 10:14pm
Good gesture by India.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 07, 2020 10:14pm
@JOY, Show responsibility to Christians, Sikhs, Muslims and Dalits as well.
Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 07, 2020 10:18pm
@bhaRAT©, Practice before you preach. Set your own house in order first.
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 07, 2020 10:29pm
This gesture is greatly appreciated. Credit where credit is due.
Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Dec 07, 2020 10:34pm
@JOY, thanks India!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 07, 2020 10:41pm
Pakistani teenage girls like to stay in India.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Need for a strategic pause

Need for a strategic pause

The political confrontation leaves the country in a precarious place at a time of extraordinary challenge.

Editorial

07 Dec 2020

PDM’s dilemma

THE opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement is working hard to make its final Lahore jalsa a success on Dec 13. The...
Updated 07 Dec 2020

‘Bad journos’

THE open season on journalists is acquiring a darker edge. When the government itself becomes party to smear...
07 Dec 2020

Gulf spat resolved?

WHILE the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council was formed in 1981 to present a picture of unity amongst the ...
06 Dec 2020

Civil service rules

THE new Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ...
Updated 06 Dec 2020

NAB detention

THE National Accountability Bureau drew the ire of the Supreme Court this week because of its repeated 90-day...
06 Dec 2020

New Zealand tour

THE growing restrictions imposed by New Zealand authorities on Pakistan’s troubled cricket squad continues to ...