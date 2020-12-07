DAWN.COM

Pakistan asks India to ensure protection of Muslims

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 07 Dec 2020

Pakistan has urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship. — File photo
Pakistan has urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, and fulfil its responsibilities under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international instruments, including the recommendations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Today is a sad reminder of the demolition of the historic Babri Masjid in India. On this day, 28 years ago, Hindu zealots of the RSS-inspired BJP, backed by the state apparatus, demolished the centuries-old mosque in Ayodhya in an abominable act of anti-Muslim frenzy and blatant violation of religious and international norms,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistan also called upon the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organisations to play their role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist ‘Hindutva’ regime and ensure protection of minorities in India.

The FO said that painful scenes of the demolition of Babri Mosque in 1992 still remained fresh in the minds of not only Muslims but all conscionable persons in the world.

Slams acquittal of criminals responsible for demolition of Babri Mosque

“The new illegitimate structure, which the Hindutva-driven BJP has campaigned for and is bent upon constructing as part of its agenda of converting India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, is a scar on the face of so-called ‘largest democracy’ in the world,” it added.

The statement said that flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court in the Babri Mosque case in November 2019 not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, were increasingly under attack.

It said that the recent shameful acquittal of the criminals responsible for demolishing the Babri Mosque in 1992 represented another egregious travesty of justice.

The FO said the extreme haste in starting construction of a temple at the Babri Mosque site amidst the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act, the looming National Register of Citizens to disenfranchise Muslims, the targeted killings of Muslims in Delhi with state complicity in February 2020, and other anti-Muslim measures pointed to the fact how Muslims in India were being systematically demonised, dispossessed, marginalised and subjected to targeted violence.

It said that the OIC had passed numerous resolutions, condemning the odious act of demolishing the historic Mosque. “Recently, at the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held at Niamey, the OIC called upon the Indian government to take immediate steps to implement its commitment to reconstruct the Babri Mosque on its original site and to punish those responsible for its demolition, prevent the construction of temple on its site, take immediate steps to ensure the protection of the other 3,000 mosques, and ensure the safety and protection of the Muslims and Islamic holy sites throughout India,” read the statement.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2020

Indian Muslims
Comments (26)

Fastrack
Dec 07, 2020 09:17am
A clear case of the pot calling the kettle black
Recommend 0
Ishaq Hussani
Dec 07, 2020 09:19am
Okay .next ?
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 07, 2020 09:20am
First introspect. Stop this hypocrisy. Mulsims in India have a better standard of living than pakistan.
Recommend 0
rahul
Dec 07, 2020 09:20am
Please focus on the minorities in Pakistan. Spend time in developing your own country. Spending time in releasing comments on neighboring countries is simply a diversion tactics intended to mislead the people away from your internal problems
Recommend 0
Tornado
Dec 07, 2020 09:25am
For 70 years has Pakistan protected Hindus and minorities in Pakistan first?
Recommend 0
Ismail_khan - 29
Dec 07, 2020 09:27am
Canadian govt asked India to ensure protection of Sikhs, Not just Pakistan
Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Dec 07, 2020 09:31am
Hypocrisy at its best.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 07, 2020 09:34am
Irony, Pakistan talking about minorities and human rights
Recommend 0
venkob
Dec 07, 2020 09:40am
which one?
Recommend 0
Popat
Dec 07, 2020 09:43am
@rahul, Perfect & very true.
Recommend 0
Shubham
Dec 07, 2020 09:45am
Since Pak is a superpower, India will listen to its advice
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Dec 07, 2020 09:46am
Why does Pakistan never care for protection of its own minorities .
Recommend 0
Thinking
Dec 07, 2020 09:49am
Pakistan should urge the chinese government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslim uighurs and their places of worship,
Recommend 0
SUDESH KUMAR
Dec 07, 2020 09:52am
Pakistan should care about their people . We Indian are united
Recommend 0
Cricket Geek
Dec 07, 2020 09:54am
Its like asking a Wolf to spare the Rabbit !!
Recommend 0
Anand
Dec 07, 2020 09:57am
Hypocrisy at its best !!
Recommend 0
Jason
Dec 07, 2020 10:04am
First protect your own minority.
Recommend 0
Aatika
Dec 07, 2020 10:04am
@Gopal Patel, we have not put any minority under lockdown in any of our regions for the past year, please check and revert back here if you find any..
Recommend 0
Atif
Dec 07, 2020 10:06am
Any word yet on the Uighurs?!
Recommend 0
JND
Dec 07, 2020 10:07am
@peer baba khwajaji, you are absolutely correct my dear friend, proud of you.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Dec 07, 2020 10:07am
Does anyone outside Pakistan cares what Pakistan government says?
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Dec 07, 2020 10:10am
Ask China to do the same.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Dec 07, 2020 10:18am
India will not protect criminals in any form.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Dec 07, 2020 10:19am
India will protect minorities, same way Pakistan has protected it's minorities.
Recommend 0
Indian
Dec 07, 2020 10:23am
Seems Pakistan has taken care it's minorities.
Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Dec 07, 2020 10:31am
Okay. Noted.
Recommend 0

