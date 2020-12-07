DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 07, 2020

Last-ditch efforts to clinch post-Brexit trade deal begin

AFPUpdated 07 Dec 2020

Email

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives at Brussels-South railway station, in Brussels, Belgium December 6. — Reuters
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives at Brussels-South railway station, in Brussels, Belgium December 6. — Reuters

BRUSSELS: British and EU negotiators embarked on probably their final two-day scramble to secure a post-Brexit trade deal on Sunday, after failing for eight months to reach an agreement.

David Frost and Michel Barnier took up from where they left off in EU headquarters in Brussels, ending a two-day pause after a fruitless week of late-night wrangling in London.

“We’re working very hard to try to get a deal. We’ll see what happens in the negotiations today,” Frost told reporters as he arrived at the city’s Gare de Midi train station.

Talks were expected to continue late into Sunday night and Monday, as a small team of the most senior negotiators haggled over the last remaining, but most contentious issues.

The EU and UK still differ over fishing rights and fair trade rules

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly lobby European leaders, after a call with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday ended with the sides still wide apart.

The pair’s next call will be on Monday evening and then the 27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day summit planned to tackle their own budget dispute, but which will now once again be clouded by Brexit worries.

Johnson and von der Leyen issued a downbeat joint statement after their call, with divisions still wide over fishing rights, fair trade rules and an enforcement mechanism to govern any deal.

“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken ... to assess whether they can be resolved,” they said.

Ireland would be the EU member worst hit by a failure to strike a deal and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney insisted agreement was crucial to avoid more damage to an economy already reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Failure “doesn’t make any political sense and it certainly doesn’t make any economic or social sense either”, he told RTE news.

“And for all those reasons, I think that the negotiating teams and senior politicians will find a way of getting a deal here, but at the moment we’re in a difficult place as we try to close it out,” he said.

Britain formally left the EU in January, nearly four years after a referendum on membership that split the nation down the middle and two months after Johnson won an election touting what he claimed was an “oven ready” Brexit deal.

The UK is bound to the EU’s tariff-free single market until a post-Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year — an immovable deadline by which time the two sides must try to agree on new terms for their future relationship.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 07, 2020 09:23am
Send in tiger force to help out.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Need for a strategic pause

Need for a strategic pause

The political confrontation leaves the country in a precarious place at a time of extraordinary challenge.

Editorial

07 Dec 2020

PDM’s dilemma

THE opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement is working hard to make its final Lahore jalsa a success on Dec 13. The...
Updated 07 Dec 2020

‘Bad journos’

THE open season on journalists is acquiring a darker edge. When the government itself becomes party to smear...
07 Dec 2020

Gulf spat resolved?

WHILE the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council was formed in 1981 to present a picture of unity amongst the ...
06 Dec 2020

Civil service rules

THE new Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ...
Updated 06 Dec 2020

NAB detention

THE National Accountability Bureau drew the ire of the Supreme Court this week because of its repeated 90-day...
06 Dec 2020

New Zealand tour

THE growing restrictions imposed by New Zealand authorities on Pakistan’s troubled cricket squad continues to ...