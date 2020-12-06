DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2020

Faisal Mosque's inner hall sealed over violation of SOPs during Friday prayers

Shakeel Qarar 06 Dec 2020

Email

A district administration official seals off the inner hall of the Faisal Mosque. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar
A district administration official seals off the inner hall of the Faisal Mosque. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar

The inner hall of Faisal Mosque was sealed by the capital's administration on Sunday after violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Friday's congregational prayers.

Prayer congregations will be held in the courtyard, the district administration said.

The inner hall has been closed off for arrangements to ensure that SOPs laid out by the government in order to curb Covid-19 spread are followed.

Lately, government officials have urged religious scholars to ensure that SOPs are being followed in mosques in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country is currently facing the virus' second wave, which according to experts, is more "lethal" than the first one.

On Thursday, President Arif Alvi issued a declaration to revive the already agreed SOPs (standard operating procedures) for collective prayers in mosques and imambargahs.

The joint declaration was issued after a meeting of more than 86 clerics from the four mainstream schools of thought in the country — Barelvi, Shia, Deobandi and Ahle Hadis — who belonged to all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also called upon the federal and provincial governments as well as the country’s political parties to adopt precautionary measures in view of the growing danger of coronavirus.

The number of cases in Pakistan has exceeded 416,000 and the positivity rate over the past 24 hours, according to Dawn.com's figures, was 7.9 per cent.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 06, 2020 06:34pm
Wait for U-turn. Mullahs rule pakistan.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Dec 06, 2020 06:40pm
Everyone must follow SOPs for the protection of all.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What’s news, what isn’t

What’s news, what isn’t

Anyone who wishes to consume ‘news’ based on the ‘what is newsworthy’ criterion, is left feeling shortchanged.

Opinion

Network disruptions

Network disruptions

Why is the Universal Service Fund not being used to extend mobile and internet connectivity in underserved areas?

Editorial

06 Dec 2020

Civil service rules

THE new Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ...
Updated 06 Dec 2020

NAB detention

THE National Accountability Bureau drew the ire of the Supreme Court this week because of its repeated 90-day...
06 Dec 2020

New Zealand tour

THE growing restrictions imposed by New Zealand authorities on Pakistan’s troubled cricket squad continues to ...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

Pakistan-BD ties

THE Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship is weighed down by history. But if bilateral ties are to progress, both...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

EU ban on PIA

IN yet another blow to PIA, the European Union Commission has decided to continue its ban on the national ...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

A hazardous occupation

ASSISTANT Sub Inspector Akhir Zaman was killed in an ambush in Jhandokhel, Bannu district, on Wednesday. It didn’t...