Nawaz lashes out at ‘undemocratic forces’, says this is not the Pakistan Iqbal dreamt of

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, while speaking at the PML-N's social media convention on Sunday, lamented that none of the elected prime ministers have been able to complete their terms in Pakistan, saying "Iqbal did not dream of this Pakistan".

"Until now, none of the [elected] prime ministers have been allowed to complete their constitutional term. Every few years, democracy is attacked and martial law is imposed," he said. "Again and again, the constitution was violated [...] those who created the country were termed traitors, popular leaders were jailed and leaders were made out to be robbers."

Nawaz once again decried alleged rigging in the 2018 elections, saying that the votes of the public had been "stolen".

"Tell me, hand on your heart, is this Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan?" asked Nawaz.

Referring to criticism over his speeches in the past few months, in which he has repeatedly accused the military leadership of interfering in government matters, Nawaz asked his followers if it was "treason to expose those who have formed a state above a state".

"Ask yourself, why did this happen to my country?" Nawaz told his followers.

He said that "undemocratic forces have started propaganda through social media that Nawaz Sharif's narrative is empowering enemies of the country".

"These undemocratic forces have choked freedom of expression in the country, choked the poor and unemployment, have crushed them with inflation [...] these are painful things but all they are worried about is how to stop Nawaz Sharif."

The former premier also thanked the participants for keeping his and the party's honour. "From 2017 till now, in the country's most difficult times, the way you have courageously worked, combatted the army that was created in the name of fifth generation war and difficulties you endured for the rule of law — all this is a golden chapter of our struggle," he said.

He said that his speeches had been banned on TV, adding that the world had changed and it was no longer possible to suppress anyone's voice. "Social media, despite recently approved rules," Nawaz said, "is free to quite an extent".

"It is not possible for them to hide their lies any longer, or to suppress the voice of the common man," he declared.