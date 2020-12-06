DAWN.COM

Nawaz lashes out at ‘undemocratic forces’, says this is not the Pakistan Iqbal dreamt of

Dawn.comUpdated 06 Dec 2020

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses his followers at the party's social media convention. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses his followers at the party's social media convention. — DawnNewsTV

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, while speaking at the PML-N's social media convention on Sunday, lamented that none of the elected prime ministers have been able to complete their terms in Pakistan, saying "Iqbal did not dream of this Pakistan".

"Until now, none of the [elected] prime ministers have been allowed to complete their constitutional term. Every few years, democracy is attacked and martial law is imposed," he said. "Again and again, the constitution was violated [...] those who created the country were termed traitors, popular leaders were jailed and leaders were made out to be robbers."

Nawaz once again decried alleged rigging in the 2018 elections, saying that the votes of the public had been "stolen".

"Tell me, hand on your heart, is this Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan?" asked Nawaz.

Referring to criticism over his speeches in the past few months, in which he has repeatedly accused the military leadership of interfering in government matters, Nawaz asked his followers if it was "treason to expose those who have formed a state above a state".

"Ask yourself, why did this happen to my country?" Nawaz told his followers.

He said that "undemocratic forces have started propaganda through social media that Nawaz Sharif's narrative is empowering enemies of the country".

"These undemocratic forces have choked freedom of expression in the country, choked the poor and unemployment, have crushed them with inflation [...] these are painful things but all they are worried about is how to stop Nawaz Sharif."

The former premier also thanked the participants for keeping his and the party's honour. "From 2017 till now, in the country's most difficult times, the way you have courageously worked, combatted the army that was created in the name of fifth generation war and difficulties you endured for the rule of law — all this is a golden chapter of our struggle," he said.

He said that his speeches had been banned on TV, adding that the world had changed and it was no longer possible to suppress anyone's voice. "Social media, despite recently approved rules," Nawaz said, "is free to quite an extent".

"It is not possible for them to hide their lies any longer, or to suppress the voice of the common man," he declared.

Naxalite
Dec 06, 2020 05:46pm
Give us money trail
Recommend 0
Cricket Geek
Dec 06, 2020 05:50pm
For sure Iqbal's vision was not for the corrupt to rule the country! We are sure Nawaz and its Corrupt regime knows it very well.
Recommend 0
Arslan
Dec 06, 2020 05:51pm
England has proven to be very healthy for Pmln Sick.
Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 06, 2020 05:53pm
Convicted criminals should not be allowed to address people
Recommend 0
ABCD
Dec 06, 2020 05:54pm
Lion is roaring, where is tiger force?
Recommend 0
comment
Dec 06, 2020 06:06pm
Hand on my heart; NS ruined Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 06, 2020 06:06pm
Mr Sharif, the simple solution is to prove your innocence by finally returning to your own country and provide the long awaited money trail!!
Recommend 0
divergence
Dec 06, 2020 06:08pm
I think Iqbal also didn't dream of a Pakistan where leaders, once safely outside Pakistan, start washing their dirty laundry in public
Recommend 0
Dr M A Hussain
Dec 06, 2020 06:08pm
Let it happen then
Recommend 0
Ayub
Dec 06, 2020 06:12pm
He has enjoyed unprecedented power, wealth and reputation for a long time and remained a loyal partner of the status quo. What else he wants at this final stage of his life?
Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Dec 06, 2020 06:13pm
So Iqbal dream is to loot the nation and stash wealth abroad.
Recommend 0
ONE NATION
Dec 06, 2020 06:14pm
Long live the king our beloved real PM Nawaz Sharif.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 06, 2020 06:14pm
Iqbal also didn’t dream that ex PMs would be declared absconders and refuse to explain how they bought expensive properties abroad
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 06, 2020 06:18pm
Too bad they didn’t keep the party’s honour in GB elections
Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 06, 2020 06:23pm
@ONE NATION , loser happy about loser
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 06, 2020 06:24pm
Nawaz Shrief is in his emotional break down these days. He cannot figure out his return to Pakistan. England is becoming a prison for him as everyone knows his corruption and dishonesty. Sincerely
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 06, 2020 06:25pm
Reminds me of Altaf Hussain every day.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 06, 2020 06:26pm
Mafia boss
Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Dec 06, 2020 06:27pm
PDM has failed.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Dec 06, 2020 06:28pm
Mr Sharif's definition of democracy is interesting. That he and his family rule this country again and again That he and his family loot and plunder this country
Recommend 0
Jawad
Dec 06, 2020 06:29pm
So You donot want imran khan to become 1st prime minister to complete his term.
Recommend 0
Amjad
Dec 06, 2020 06:30pm
He has had 30 years and he couldnt build a decent hospital but he still wants more. Enough of you and your family. We need new people who want to do something for the majority not the minority rich.
Recommend 0
Salim Khan
Dec 06, 2020 06:31pm
But what about your corruption?
Recommend 0
Swati
Dec 06, 2020 06:32pm
Living in London was not dreamed by Iqbal and Jinnah either. If you have to live there, please, do, but give us our looted money back!
Recommend 0
voltaire
Dec 06, 2020 06:36pm
Someone who doesnt have democracy within his party is out in the open to lecture everyone about democracy; that figures
Recommend 0
Ash
Dec 06, 2020 06:37pm
Firstly, he's trying to do the same, not wanting IK to complete term. Secondly, Iqbal's dream was not of a nation run by criminals who have absconded.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Dec 06, 2020 06:50pm
NS please come home to PK and clear yourself and family. No one is above the law.
Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 06, 2020 06:51pm
Right talk by wrong person.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria
Dec 06, 2020 06:58pm
As you sow, so shall you reap. Let’s wait and see what he does next.
Recommend 0
Razzaq
Dec 06, 2020 06:59pm
No NRO whatsoever...
Recommend 0

