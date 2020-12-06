DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2020

Misbah says not being allowed to train hurting Pakistan's preparations in New Zealand

Reuters 06 Dec 2020

Email

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a media conference.—Courtesy PCB
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a media conference.—Courtesy PCB

Not being allowed to train in their managed isolation in Christchurch has affected Pakistan’s preparation for the series against New Zealand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Sunday.

Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for coronavirus since their arrival, prompting the New Zealand health ministry to revoke the tourists’ training exemption on Friday.

“Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels,” Misbah said in a statement after naming an 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 series set to begin in Auckland on Saturday.

“While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand government laws ... there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically”.

Misbah, however, had no doubts that the tourists, currently undergoing a 14-day isolation period, would be ready to challenge New Zealand who thumped West Indies inside four days in a Hamilton test on Sunday.

“When we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats,” said the former Pakistan captain.

Former captain and stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to the Twenty20 squad, along with all-rounder Hussain Talat in the only changes from the side that defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 last month.

“For the T20Is, we have retained the squad that has been playing together for some time,” Misbah said.

“The squad comprises young, talented and high-performing players, who are determined and eager to make names for themselves and further cement their places in the side.”

The teams will also play a two-Test series beginning at Mount Maunganui from Dec 26.

Criticism and anger

The current situation of the players has generated criticism for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) within the country.

Former chairman Zaka Ashraf has blasted the current PCB setup for its gross mismanagement which has resulted in the chaotic and troubled situation with the Pakistan team in New Zealand after so many of its players have tested Covid-19 positive there.

“Are these highly paid officials of the PCB there to create such kind of embarrassment for the Pakistani players due to their unprofessional and irresponsible way of working?” he asked. “The situation is causing no embarrassment for hosts New Zealand but for Pakistan and PCB for its gross mismanagement,” he added.

He said all the players and officials should have been tested again after opener Fakhar Zaman was separated from the squad due to fever at the eleventh hour of departure. “Though the PCB has the claim that Fakhar Zaman was separated from the squad due to fever, a fresh Covid-19 test of the entire squad should have been done, even at the cost of delaying the departure of the team to Auckland,” he contended.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mango
Dec 06, 2020 04:05pm
Thank them, they're letting you have the series at least
Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 06, 2020 04:14pm
Either they can return and not lose the matches (nor win) or they could play, lose and give this excuse.
Recommend 0
Khaled.
Dec 06, 2020 04:15pm
Well said 'Top professional athletes require a certain environment' and also some discipline, ln observing SOPs, specially when in foreign land.
Recommend 0
Daryl Wyatt
Dec 06, 2020 04:25pm
Getting his excuses in early. Sad to say a month of practice wont help the side in NZ. Inept coach, there was no reason to replace Micky.
Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 06, 2020 04:32pm
even at the cost of delaying the departure of the team to Auckland,” he contended." But no one wanted to miss a single day of trip to NZ .53 contingent,I don't think Pakistan even sends for Olympic.
Recommend 0
citizen
Dec 06, 2020 04:32pm
Now a lame excuse available in case of a poor performance or a crushing defeat..!!
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Dec 06, 2020 04:32pm
They are protecting their country and their people from the virus. If we need to visit them, we need to respect their laws. They are least bothered about our team and our fitness etc.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 06, 2020 04:48pm
If the team and the board still have any shame left, then should should come back.
Recommend 0
Wow
Dec 06, 2020 04:50pm
2 match England vs South Africa have postponed due to players test positive.
Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 06, 2020 04:58pm
Meanwhile India wins T20 series by beating Aussies in Australia.
Recommend 0
Ajay Shivaram
Dec 06, 2020 05:07pm
@JOY, India chased 194 runs to win the series...
Recommend 0
KB
Dec 06, 2020 05:09pm
Train them how to behave first.
Recommend 0
Umesh
Dec 06, 2020 05:11pm
Once ask DI to take care of NZ.
Recommend 0
Superior
Dec 06, 2020 05:13pm
Actually NZ is not allowing you guys to spread coronavirus!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2020 05:14pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0
Ben
Dec 06, 2020 05:14pm
Anyway they were going to loose but this can serve as a better excuse
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Dec 06, 2020 05:15pm
Excuses for coming poor performances?
Recommend 0
Same One
Dec 06, 2020 05:18pm
You still don’t understand, do you? They can not put heAlth of their country in jeopardy just because you guys are irresponsible.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What’s news, what isn’t

What’s news, what isn’t

Anyone who wishes to consume ‘news’ based on the ‘what is newsworthy’ criterion, is left feeling shortchanged.

Opinion

Network disruptions

Network disruptions

Why is the Universal Service Fund not being used to extend mobile and internet connectivity in underserved areas?

Editorial

06 Dec 2020

Civil service rules

THE new Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ...
Updated 06 Dec 2020

NAB detention

THE National Accountability Bureau drew the ire of the Supreme Court this week because of its repeated 90-day...
06 Dec 2020

New Zealand tour

THE growing restrictions imposed by New Zealand authorities on Pakistan’s troubled cricket squad continues to ...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

Pakistan-BD ties

THE Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship is weighed down by history. But if bilateral ties are to progress, both...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

EU ban on PIA

IN yet another blow to PIA, the European Union Commission has decided to continue its ban on the national ...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

A hazardous occupation

ASSISTANT Sub Inspector Akhir Zaman was killed in an ambush in Jhandokhel, Bannu district, on Wednesday. It didn’t...