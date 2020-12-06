DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2020

Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

AP 06 Dec 2020

Email

Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the United States and Britain, has warned that any normalisation deals need to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state. — AP/File
Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the United States and Britain, has warned that any normalisation deals need to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state. — AP/File

A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticised Israel on Sunday at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel’s foreign minister.

Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the United States and Britain, warned that any normalisation deals needed to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state.

He described Israel as a “Western colonising” power. He said Israel has “incarcerated (Palestinians) in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations — young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice. They are demolishing homes as they wish and they assassinate whomever they want.”

Although the prince does not hold any official position, his stance is seen as closely mirroring that of King Salman. In contrast, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has signalled a greater willingness to quietly engage with Israel to counter common rival, Iran, and boost foreign investment in the kingdom.

Prince Turki’s comments come as neighbouring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recently moved to normalise relations and establish ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia has insisted that any normalisation between it and Israel can only happen alongside a lasting peace deal involving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who spoke immediately after Prince Turki, said: “I would like to express my regret on the comments of the Saudi representative.

“I don’t believe that they reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in the Middle East,” he said.

Mideast Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shaun
Dec 06, 2020 04:02pm
A bit too late to talk about a separate state.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2020 04:11pm
Befitting rebuke. Establishment of a separate Palestinian State comes first.
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 06, 2020 04:13pm
And now we know whom Mr. MBS will be targeting next??
Recommend 0
amin
Dec 06, 2020 04:20pm
so we know who is going be next Saudi after Kashogi
Recommend 0
sultan e jahan
Dec 06, 2020 04:24pm
so some of them do have a conscience!
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 06, 2020 04:32pm
As Trump is leaving the office Saudis now realizing they went too far in their dealings with Israel. It could be meant to appease Biden. Or it is perhaps n eyewash to show rather fake solidarity with Palestinians. Whatever it is n whoever is the intended audience it’s meaningless n carries no weight.
Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Dec 06, 2020 04:48pm
Double talk
Recommend 0
Amar
Dec 06, 2020 04:49pm
First fix your house then criticize Israel.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 06, 2020 04:50pm
The rift is clearly visible in the ruling clan of Saudi Arabia. A clash between the two sides apparently could come for a showdown in the not too distant future.
Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Dec 06, 2020 04:52pm
Just lip service and talks. Saudis actions are the opposite.
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 06, 2020 04:55pm
He will now soon get "Corona."
Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 06, 2020 04:57pm
He is a history now.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2020 05:05pm
@amin, "so we know who is going be next Saudi after Kashogi" No you don't !!
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Dec 06, 2020 05:13pm
No problem. His country loves Israel.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2020 05:14pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
DEV
Dec 06, 2020 05:14pm
How many times have Palestinians refused to agree on peace deals brokered by the West between them and the Israelis?
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 06, 2020 05:27pm
@DEV, Has Israel ever offered peace to the Arabs in general and the Palestinians in particular? The world appears ignorant about any efforts in this regard.
Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Dec 06, 2020 05:30pm
@DEV, you have no idea nor hv any update on this impoetant issue. The Palestinians want their homeland on 1967 land and give back all land given to the Israeli settlers by the Israeli govt including compensation. the Israelis and their western backers especially America do not agree. Hence, the stalemate exists.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What’s news, what isn’t

What’s news, what isn’t

Anyone who wishes to consume ‘news’ based on the ‘what is newsworthy’ criterion, is left feeling shortchanged.

Opinion

Network disruptions

Network disruptions

Why is the Universal Service Fund not being used to extend mobile and internet connectivity in underserved areas?

Editorial

06 Dec 2020

Civil service rules

THE new Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ...
Updated 06 Dec 2020

NAB detention

THE National Accountability Bureau drew the ire of the Supreme Court this week because of its repeated 90-day...
06 Dec 2020

New Zealand tour

THE growing restrictions imposed by New Zealand authorities on Pakistan’s troubled cricket squad continues to ...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

Pakistan-BD ties

THE Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship is weighed down by history. But if bilateral ties are to progress, both...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

EU ban on PIA

IN yet another blow to PIA, the European Union Commission has decided to continue its ban on the national ...
Updated 05 Dec 2020

A hazardous occupation

ASSISTANT Sub Inspector Akhir Zaman was killed in an ambush in Jhandokhel, Bannu district, on Wednesday. It didn’t...