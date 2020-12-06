DAWN.COM

Six coronavirus patients at Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital die as oxygen supply runs out

SirajuddinUpdated 06 Dec 2020

A view of the Khyber Teaching Hospital on Sunday. — Photo by Sirajuddin
A view of the Khyber Teaching Hospital on Sunday. — Photo by Sirajuddin

Six coronavirus patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar died on Saturday night due to a lack of timely supply of oxygen, the hospital's spokesperson Farhad Khan confirmed on Sunday.

He said that five patients were admitted to the hospital's coronavirus ward while one was in the intensive care unit (ICU). The hospital receives its oxygen supply from Rawalpindi which did not reach on time, leading to the death of the critically ill patients, he added.

The spokesperson said that more oxygen was required during the winter season. The hospital had the capacity to keep 10,000 liters of oxygen which was maintained on a daily basis and it also had backup cylinders.

He further said that the situation was "under control" and details were being acquired about the reasons behind the delay in supply.

Meanwhile, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra directed the Board of Governors (BoG) of the KTH to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take action within 48 hours.

Jhagra warned that if the inquiry conducted by the hospital's BoG was found to be unsatisfactory, the provincial government would "immediately order its own independent inquiry".

In a tweet, the minister said that all facts of the case would be made public and requested people to refrain from sharing unverified information on social media.

"Neither this nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system, its service, and its system of accountability and transparency," Jhagra said.

Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash termed the incident "saddening" and said that the provincial government was committed to making the report of the incident public within 48 hours. He added that action will be taken against those responsible.

KTH Director Dr Tahir Nadeem said after the incident, Lady Reading Hospital provided oxygen cylinders to KTH and beds for the patients. The provincial health department had provided 100 fully filled cylinders to KTH recently which helped to manage the crisis, he said.

Orders have been issued to constitute a three-member inquiry committee, which will be headed by Prof Roohul Muqim. "We have done our own preliminary fact-finding and have found what the issue is," Nadeem said.

He shared that the tanker carrying the oxygen supply which arrives every night did not reach the hospital last night which led to the crisis. "Oxygen requirement has increased a lot due to Covid. Ventilators and BIPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machines cannot run without high-pressure oxygen.

"The tanker [of the oxygen supply company] which was going to some other district was diverted to us. We filled our tank and resumed supply by 5am. We had 300 cylinders as backup and we continued provision through them when the supply finished," he said. However, patients on ventilators and BIPAP machines could not be supplied oxygen at the required pressure.

The director added that a team from the oxygen supply company was on its way to the hospital to look into the incident.

Comments (20)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2020 02:25pm
What a grief-filled, gruesome, grave, grim, gigantic, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Dec 06, 2020 02:29pm
When all the fingers are pointing out at other's, when all the time goes in blaming other's or on proving conspiracy theories, when all the money goes in destabilising other's then these things will happen and keep on happening
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 06, 2020 02:38pm
Being the largest Public Sector Hospital in KPK...they should install their own oxygen plant...
Recommend 0
Dr.. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2020 02:40pm
Is their any issue with the roads condition also..
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 06, 2020 02:42pm
PDM leaders should donate money to buy stuff for covid 19 sufferers in the country. In this way they have better chances to get some common support.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 06, 2020 02:54pm
What a contrast. In India people are dying of lack of hospital beds, large number of cases, inadequate doctors but we are never short of oxygen.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2020 02:55pm
This is a prime example of poor management and lack of oversight by the hospital administration. I look forward to reading the report and welcome all recommendations to ensure nothing like this happens again.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Dec 06, 2020 02:55pm
KP is supposed to have the best health care system in the country. Rest in peace to the departed and if there is fault then the guilty should be punished. Important lessons are learnt for the future to avoid such tragedies.
Recommend 0
Ajay Shivaram
Dec 06, 2020 02:58pm
Where is the Self praising man that our smart lockdown was very effective in the world.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Dec 06, 2020 03:09pm
It needs to be investigated and action taken against those who committed the gross negligence. It should not take much time for the oxygen cylinders to reach Peshawar from Islamabad. Islamabad-Peshawar is not similar to Mumbai-Calcutta or Chennai-Delhi. R.S. Menon, Gurugram
Recommend 0
Mon
Dec 06, 2020 03:09pm
Imran is telling no need panic because Pakistan is well prepared to handle the Chinese virus. But no money to buy even oxygen.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Dec 06, 2020 03:11pm
"action will be taken against responsible individuals". In other words a minor official or employee like a driver will get sacked. If there was any accountability in Pakistan, the KPK Health minister should have immediately tendered his resignation.
Recommend 0
Student
Dec 06, 2020 03:12pm
It is because Shehbaz was CM of Punjab in the previous term. This would not have happened if Shahbaz would not be CM of Punjab.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 06, 2020 03:20pm
We cant even maintain oxygen and talking about world
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Dec 06, 2020 03:21pm
In 7 years of rule in KPK, even hospital basic needs could not be met by PTI. This specific tragedy is criminal negligence resulting in murder. No less.
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Dec 06, 2020 03:23pm
@Dr.. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I am amazed,looking for something to shift the blame
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Dec 06, 2020 03:25pm
No money to buy Oxygen dreaming of buying Vaccine
Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Dec 06, 2020 03:34pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, no matter how many synonyms you use, public should pay price if they would not follow COVID precautions and attend PDM super COVID spreaders.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Dec 06, 2020 03:46pm
Very sad news in the advanced world.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2020 03:47pm
Pathetic state of affairs, as expected
Recommend 0

