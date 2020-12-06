Reports Syrian militants being sent to occupied Kashmir rejected

DAWN.COM

Pakistan on Saturday rejected as “fake news” the reports in Indian media claiming transfer of foreign militants from Syria to India-held Kashmir for allegedly reinforcing the ranks of freedom fighters. — RadioPak/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday rejected as “fake news” the reports in Indian media claiming transfer of foreign militants from Syria to India-held Kashmir for allegedly reinforcing the ranks of freedom fighters.

“Pakistan completely rejects concoctions based on ‘fake news’, in a section of the Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the Foreign Office said, adding such “fabrications” were part of Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiris.

Indian media had while quoting the leader of a Turkish militant group, which has been fighting in Syria, claimed that militants are planned to be sent to occupied Kashmir. Turkish officers were claimed to be registering officers for this purpose from Azaz, Jarablus, Al-Bab, Afrin and Idlib.

“Such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by the international community for the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK,” FO said.

It moreover said that India’s “baseless allegations” only further illustrated the tactic of “virulent anti-Pakistan tirade” that RSS-BJP government has often employed.

“Instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, India would be well-advised to comply with its international legal and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the FO maintained.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2020

Fastrack
Dec 06, 2020 09:57am
Another new low for the Indians. A nation of obsessive compulsive liars.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2020 09:59am
Also by RSS News Network: Pakistan- China-Russia nexus responsible for Sikh uprising in India.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Dec 06, 2020 10:00am
Rejection rejected.
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 06, 2020 10:02am
Why is nobody surprised? Lies are in Brahmins' DNA.
Recommend 0
LGSYR
Dec 06, 2020 10:02am
No smoke without fire !
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Dec 06, 2020 10:04am
Modiji says you are only disgraced if you admit it. Golden words we all live by.
Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Dec 06, 2020 10:09am
It shows Indian control over Kashmir. Plebiscite only solution.
Recommend 0
Indian Insider
Dec 06, 2020 10:09am
Lying is an important pillar of Indian Foreign Policy.
Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 06, 2020 10:10am
No smoke without fire.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 06, 2020 10:26am
@Fastrack, have you heard this name Richard Clarke? Just Google and check it.
Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Dec 06, 2020 10:28am
FO has time to react to this, but no time to read Dawn comments section.
Recommend 0

