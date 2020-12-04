DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2020

Pakistan Citizen Portal 'first step on journey to citizen empowerment', says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 04 Dec 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony to observe the second of the Pakistan Citizen Portal. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony to observe the second of the Pakistan Citizen Portal. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the Pakistan Citizen Portal as the "first step on the journey to people's empowerment".

While addressing a ceremony on the second anniversary of the portal, which was launched in 2018 with the aim to "timely address the problems of the people and get their feedback", the premier said that three million people had used it to register their complaints and each ministry and government department had been given a breakdown of their performance.

The premier said that in the Western countries, citizens were empowered and expected the government to serve them since they pay taxes. In democratic societies, Prime Minister Imran said, those in government had no choice but to listen to the masses because they need votes.

"In Pakistan too, there is some change because of elections. [But] our government [should] listen to the masses and work for them and should not feel that it's doing them a favour, because its the duty to serve the people," he said.

He noted that municipal services were not being provided in the country which reflected that the local government system was not functioning properly.

The premier said that the government was introducing a new local bodies system, adding that a "revolution will come after the local bodies elections". The new local government system will be implemented at a village level, where people will be able to elect their representatives who will directly receive funds every year.

"It would be the best way to solve their municipal and problems [on a] local government level, like pollution, waste management, sewerage etc. Across the world, these issues are resolved by the local government," he told participants of the ceremony.

In major cities like Karachi and Lahore, elections will be held and a city government will be formed that will take care of issues being faced by the residents, including water, sanitation, waste management etc.

Overseas Pakistanis had also used the citizens' portal to lodge complaints, the prime minister shared.

In provincial districts, people face problems due to corrupt assistant commissioners and other officials who exploit residents and ask for bribes, the prime minister observed. He urged people to register complaints pertaining to any such officials on the portal and promised that the government would hold them accountable.

PM Imran also said that the government will continue to expand the service and urged people to use the portal extensively.

"As prime minister, it would easy for me to [find out] which of my ministers, bureaucrats are not performing and which ones are doing well" if people used the citizen portal, he said, adding that it would become easier for the government to decide which officials deserve to be promoted and which ones should be removed from service.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ZA
Dec 04, 2020 06:09pm
Though its good but not very effective, still waiting on the genuine complaints I raised. Unfortunately the system is rotten to the core and everyone keeps passing it to one or the other department.
Recommend 0
Communist
Dec 04, 2020 06:18pm
Also check through an independent agency if user data is sold to any third party after getting commission.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2020 06:19pm
Love you Khan. Every patriotic Pakistani loves and respects you. What a knockout punch you and we delivered in GB to all haters- in and out of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Laloo Prasad
Dec 04, 2020 06:22pm
Fast bowler. Fast man. Careful.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2020 06:46pm
Portal is not more effective. They have.a standard template to respond to all inquiries.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Economic management

Economic management

The PML-N bequeathed the largest economic crisis in Pakistan’s history and left behind a trail of policy lapses.

Editorial

Updated 04 Dec 2020

Vaccine hope

The long-term challenge for the government is the Covid-19 inoculation once the vaccine is procured.
04 Dec 2020

Afghan progress

EVER since they were dislodged by the American invasion of their country in 2001, the Afghan Taliban have refused to...
04 Dec 2020

UN’s appeal

THE international community should extend its maximum support to the United Nations’ endeavour to raise money for...
03 Dec 2020

Pressure on Iran

Iran must not take the bait and fall into a trap that can drag the entire region into a devastating conflict.
03 Dec 2020

Export growth

PAKISTAN has seen a rapid recovery of exports since the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions. The country’s...
03 Dec 2020

A differently abled life

TODAY, on the International Day of Disabled Persons, one can say with some satisfaction that Pakistan has seen...