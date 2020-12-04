DAWN.COM

India formally protests to Canada over Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protests

Reuters 04 Dec 2020

Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community earlier this week in Canada, said that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms. — AFP/ File
India summoned Canada’s ambassador on Friday and said comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over protests by farmers near Delhi were an interference in its domestic affairs and would seriously hurt bilateral ties.

Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community earlier this week in Canada, said that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms.

The Indian foreign ministry said in a statement that comments on “issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”

India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to separatist groups hostile to India.

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India.

The Indian foreign ministry said comments made by Trudeau and other leaders had emboldened radical groups and they were a risk to its diplomatic staff based in Canada.

“We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism,” it said.

There was no comment from the Canadian embassy.

The formal protest by the Indian foreign ministry comes in the wake of similar comments made earlier in the week by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, who criticised “some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India.”

The comment was made in apparent reference to Trudeau's remarks. Without naming the Canadian prime minister, the spokesman said his comments were "unwarranted, especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country,” and that "It’s also best that diplomatic conversations aren’t misrepresented for political purposes.”

The Indian government has held talks with the farmers to end the impasse and persuade them that farm reforms were in their interest in the long-term.

JP
Dec 04, 2020 05:55pm
What rights has Justin Trudeau to interfere in India's domestic affairs.
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 04, 2020 05:56pm
Simply, Truth is always bitter to swallow and Modi just cannot accept the ground realities as Trump did and paid the price. Modi's end will be similar as Trump. Just wait and see! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Shah
Dec 04, 2020 05:58pm
India has a history of interference in other countries in South Asia. Now take your own medicine.
Ifti Malik
Dec 04, 2020 05:59pm
A stupid move by Trudeau to interfere with India's internal affairs. I think he is trying to win Punjabi (specially Sikh ) votes in the next Canadian elections with such antics. However , he not only risks alienating many other Indian origin Canadian citizens but also risks losing goodwill in India at official level. This will sooner or later backfire on him unless he eats humble pie.
Asif A Shah
Dec 04, 2020 06:03pm
If Jews suffer anywhere in the world, Israel and the USA would make an issue about it. Justin Trudeau, a Canadian Prime Minister, has Sikh constituents in Canada, therefore, he is duty-bound to speak for the economic well-being of the relatives of his constituents. India can pass the legislation of Citizen Amendment Act which explicitly favors Hindus and disfavors Muslims then Justin Trudeau is well within rights to show concern for the Sikhs of India. India should not make a stink about it.
Hwh
Dec 04, 2020 06:05pm
Nice reply by India.
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Dec 04, 2020 06:10pm
We know Modi is a pathetic loser but problem is others are no better.
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Dec 04, 2020 06:11pm
Quitting Modi's suffocating India in 2016 was the best decision of my life.
Ayush
Dec 04, 2020 06:12pm
Dont mess with 3rd largest economy of this world
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Dec 04, 2020 06:13pm
Trudeau is a leader. Modi is a maniac.
Ahsan Gul
Dec 04, 2020 06:18pm
Indian government is so wrong about Canadian’s PM remarks. We are living in a global community and any PM or Individual can criticize when see injustice done on a minority communities of a country. Isn’t India a part of communities and earn billions of dollars in trade internationally? Sincerely
saksci
Dec 04, 2020 06:20pm
Trudeau should stop issuing visas to Indians to shut up Modi and his RSS.
Tejinderpal Singh
Dec 04, 2020 06:23pm
I support the farmers protest but Canada PM has no right here. This problem is gor us Indians to solve. Wonder why he never commented for right to protest during black lives matter protests in US.
Da Lit
Dec 04, 2020 06:25pm
Brahmin led India is now like a big annoying bully who has lost all his friends.
Imran khan (Mardan )
Dec 04, 2020 06:26pm
Indian trolls can’t accept reality
INDIAN LOVE
Dec 04, 2020 06:30pm
There were protest in Hong Kong , France , Thailand , USA ... on various issues but he focus on India , only because of Sikh politics. Currently in Justin Trudeau government there are 22 Sikh minister whose ancestorals were Indian . Cheap politics by Trudeau.
SATT
Dec 04, 2020 06:33pm
He is going to get good diplomatic bashing.
Joseph Illinoisan
Dec 04, 2020 06:35pm
The scenario is no different, when Pak ask India to respect human rights in Kashmir & India. Canada did same and asked India to respect human rights of Punjabis & Haryanvis farmers. Modi Administration is not willing to reverse their actions and prolonging the issue, with hope they’ll dispersed like Shaheenbaghians did due to Covid-19, but these protestors are much strong, & came with all food & shelters. Time magazine comment “ Chief Divider” for PM Modi seems true.
flipfudge
Dec 04, 2020 06:36pm
@JP, That would be called human rights . . . .
Faysal
Dec 04, 2020 06:37pm
It seems a political stunt to heat up prime time shows diverting public attention from the core issue.
altaf rahman
Dec 04, 2020 06:39pm
Like your father Trudeau you are the best leader in the word and loved across the globe.
Ali Mehdi
Dec 04, 2020 06:41pm
Why can’t India face the reality. Is it that mirror shows such an ugly face that you just cannot even look at your own self. World is now a small village where everyone knows everything n interfere when there’s disquiet in the village. Pls stop putting blame on others and be kind to your own farmers. Modi can never talk of peace n harmony. He only thrives on creating rifts in other countries as well as among his own countrymen. Time for the chai wala to step down.
Shezi
Dec 04, 2020 06:46pm
Canadian PM did the same thing that India does and doing to me. Simple.
H S Roy
Dec 04, 2020 06:50pm
Pls report correctly. India didn't 'protest'. It was more of a warning that such interference will damage relations.
WARRIs
Dec 04, 2020 07:02pm
Just shows complete lack of tolerance in India.. to other religion, to lower cast, to neighbours and now Canada!!
Jehengir khan
Dec 04, 2020 07:05pm
It's time for Pakistan to get closer to Canada.....no sensible man can support the fascist ideology of Modi....
Critic
Dec 04, 2020 07:07pm
India wants the world to be deceived but not be told the truth, how is that possible?
Sachin
Dec 04, 2020 07:09pm
@Asif A Shah, What has it to do with Sikh religion? Last I checked it was a farmers protest. Do mix religion in everything.
bhaRAT©
Dec 04, 2020 07:10pm
A nation of touchy lot with fragile self-esteem!!
T-man
Dec 04, 2020 07:12pm
You see Modi can take the criticism. He's not even mad.
T-man
Dec 04, 2020 07:12pm
India must ban all the apps from Canada.
bhaRAT©
Dec 04, 2020 07:13pm
Small minds and small hearts! Illiterate leader at the helm showing tantrums by 'protesting'!
