DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2020

India formally protests to Canada over Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protests

Reuters 04 Dec 2020

Email

Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community earlier this week in Canada, said that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms. — AFP/ File
Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community earlier this week in Canada, said that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms. — AFP/ File

India summoned Canada’s ambassador on Friday and said comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over protests by farmers near Delhi were an interference in its domestic affairs and would seriously hurt bilateral ties.

Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community earlier this week in Canada, said that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms.

The Indian foreign ministry said in a statement that comments on “issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”

India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to separatist groups hostile to India.

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India.

The Indian foreign ministry said comments made by Trudeau and other leaders had emboldened radical groups and they were a risk to its diplomatic staff based in Canada.

“We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism,” it said.

There was no comment from the Canadian embassy.

The formal protest by the Indian foreign ministry comes in the wake of similar comments made earlier in the week by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, who criticised “some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India.”

The comment was made in apparent reference to Trudeau's remarks. Without naming the Canadian prime minister, the spokesman said his comments were "unwarranted, especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country,” and that "It’s also best that diplomatic conversations aren’t misrepresented for political purposes.”

The Indian government has held talks with the farmers to end the impasse and persuade them that farm reforms were in their interest in the long-term.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Economic management

Economic management

The PML-N bequeathed the largest economic crisis in Pakistan’s history and left behind a trail of policy lapses.

Editorial

Updated 04 Dec 2020

Vaccine hope

The long-term challenge for the government is the Covid-19 inoculation once the vaccine is procured.
04 Dec 2020

Afghan progress

EVER since they were dislodged by the American invasion of their country in 2001, the Afghan Taliban have refused to...
04 Dec 2020

UN’s appeal

THE international community should extend its maximum support to the United Nations’ endeavour to raise money for...
03 Dec 2020

Pressure on Iran

Iran must not take the bait and fall into a trap that can drag the entire region into a devastating conflict.
03 Dec 2020

Export growth

PAKISTAN has seen a rapid recovery of exports since the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions. The country’s...
03 Dec 2020

A differently abled life

TODAY, on the International Day of Disabled Persons, one can say with some satisfaction that Pakistan has seen...