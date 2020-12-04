DAWN.COM

1 dead, 7 injured in Rawalpindi rickshaw blast

Tahir Naseer 04 Dec 2020

Photo shows the auto rickshaw in which the explosion occurred. — Tahir Naseer
One person died and seven others were injured after a blast in a parked auto rickshaw at Rawalpindi's Pir Wadhai bus station on Friday, officials said.

According to city police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Sajjadul Hassan, the injured were admitted to Holy Family Hospital and efforts were ongoing to identify all victims.

The nature of the blast is still being determined, Hassan said, adding that the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out as yet.

"The bomb disposal squad and all concerned law enforcement agencies are on the scene and investigating the area. A final decision regarding the nature of the blast will be announced soon," Hassan said.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off as officials inspect the site to collect evidence.

