DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2020

2 Pakistani firms make it to Forbes’ coveted ‘under $1bn’ list

Dawn.com 04 Dec 2020

Email

Two Pakistani companies have made it to Forbes ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2020' list. — Photo courtesy Forbes
Two Pakistani companies have made it to Forbes ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2020' list. — Photo courtesy Forbes

Two Pakistani companies have made it to Forbes ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2020’ list.

The annual list recognises 200 top-performing small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion. Information technology company Systems Limited Pakistan (SLP) along with local textile giant Feroze1888 Mills Ltd have made it to this year's list.

Recognising the achievement, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood congratulated the companies for making it to the coveted list.

He lauded the companies and reaffirmed his commitment and belief in “the entrepreneurship of our people". He also expressed the confidence that the achievement of these firms would “provide impetus to others to achieve similar laurels.”

Founded in 1977, Systems Limited Pakistan has the distinction of being the country's first software technology company, according to a statement on its website.

In a statement, CEO Asif Peer said the company's achievement was a "proud moment for the entire team".

“My passion is that we would like to be not ‘under a billion dollars’, but a billion-dollar company out of Pakistan very soon, and I trust my employees, management, and leadership that we will soon be celebrating our billion-dollar success as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Feroze1888 Mills Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of specialised yarn and terry products not only in Pakistan but across the globe. The company began operations in the 1970s.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Economic management

Economic management

The PML-N bequeathed the largest economic crisis in Pakistan’s history and left behind a trail of policy lapses.

Editorial

Updated 04 Dec 2020

Vaccine hope

The long-term challenge for the government is the Covid-19 inoculation once the vaccine is procured.
04 Dec 2020

Afghan progress

EVER since they were dislodged by the American invasion of their country in 2001, the Afghan Taliban have refused to...
04 Dec 2020

UN’s appeal

THE international community should extend its maximum support to the United Nations’ endeavour to raise money for...
03 Dec 2020

Pressure on Iran

Iran must not take the bait and fall into a trap that can drag the entire region into a devastating conflict.
03 Dec 2020

Export growth

PAKISTAN has seen a rapid recovery of exports since the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions. The country’s...
03 Dec 2020

A differently abled life

TODAY, on the International Day of Disabled Persons, one can say with some satisfaction that Pakistan has seen...