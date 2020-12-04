NAB to initiate fresh inquiry against Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to initiate a fresh inquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is at present living in London apparently to avoid facing alleged corruption cases in Pakistan.

The decision to initiate a new case against the former minister was taken in a meeting of NAB’s Executive Board, which was presided over by the anti-graft watchdog’s chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

A senior NAB official told Dawn that the new case was related to money laundering. The PML-N leader is also facing a case involving “assets beyond known sources of income” in which he has been declared an absconder.

An official press release issued by NAB said: “The EBM okayed seven inquiries against various personalities including Ishaq Dar, former finance minister; Syed Mehdi Shah, former chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan; Syed Talat Mehmood, chief executive officer, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL); officials and others of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Malik Tanvir Aslam Awan, former member of provincial assembly, Punjab; Nimra Tanveer; Raheela Asghar; Asghar Nawaz; and messers Geo Masters Private Limited.”

The new case is related to money laundering

The executive board meeting (EBM) also approved filing of two references in respective accountability courts.

The first reference was against Asadullah Faiz, former director of Estate Management, (CDA) Capital Development Authority; Shahid Murtaza Bukhari, former deputy director general of Estate Management, CDA; Muhammad Arshad, DAO of Estate Management to CDA; Maqbool Ahmed, former accounts officer of Estate Management, CDA; Attaur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Munawar Ahmed, Muhammad Ahmed.

The reference would be filed on accusation of illegally allotting a plot reserved for clinic for commercial use, which caused the national exchequer a loss of up to Rs91.964 million.

The second reference was against A.S. Babar Hashmi, former ambassador, embassy of Pakistan at Sofia, Bulgaria; and Muhammad Tufail Qazi, former accountant of Pakistan Embassy, Sofia, Bulgaria.

They have been accused of misappropriating embassy funds, thus causing millions of rupee losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM also approved three investigations against several people, including two investigations against Syed Talat Meh­mood, Chief Executive Officer of Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (ADBP), and others.

The EBM also authorised investigations against the officers/officials of Pakistan Sports Board regarding construction of Liaquat Gymnasium.

The meeting authorised to refer ongoing investigation agai­nst Dr Manzoor Hussain, former chairman of Pakistan Science Fou­ndation, Government of Pakistan, officers, officials and others of the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Science and Technology for any appropriate action in accordance with law.

It also approved transferring the sale issue of Pakistan Embassy building in Tokyo, Japan, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further action in accordance with law.

The meeting authorised closing of ongoing inquiry regarding integrated resource management information system against CDA’s officers/officials and others due to completion of the project by the relevant company and issuance of certification by the CDA.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2020