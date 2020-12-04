DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2020

Hasina calls for strengthening ties with Pakistan

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated 04 Dec 2020

Email

HIGH Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed.
HIGH Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh are likely to revive their bilateral mechanisms to take their ties forward, a diplomatic source said on Thursday after Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed in Dhaka.

It was a rare meeting between Pakistan’s envoy and the Bangladeshi prime minister because of the once frosty ties between the two countries, which have witnessed major improvements this year.

“The two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries,” the High Commission said in a statement.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have multiple bilateral mechanisms, but most have been suspended for years. It is being expected that a dialogue between the countries’ foreign secretaries, which has not happened for about 12 years, may resume in the near future.

Pakistan’s envoy meets Bangladeshi premier in Dhaka

The source, who had been briefed about the meeting, said Prime Minister Wajed stressed the need for strengthening bilateral ties. She, moreover, wished the people of Pakistan well and assured the high commissioner of her “full support” in discharge of his official duties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had in July spoken to his Bangladesh counterpart over the phone and expressed his government’s desire to “deepen fraternal relations on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality”.

According to the statement, High Commissioner Siddiqui during the meeting conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from Mr Khan to Ms Wajed, which she reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan.

“The High Commissioner informed Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina that the government and the people of Pakistan held the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection. The prime minister expressed good wishes for the people of Pakistan,” it added.

Pakistan has this year consistently pushed for improving ties with Bangladesh. Observers were caught by surprise when Mr Siddiqui in July met Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen despite hostile political rhetoric and unfriendly bureaucracy.

Pak-Bangladesh relationship, it should be recalled, took a nosedive after Ms Wajed started her second tenure as prime minister in 2009 as she resumed the so-called 1971 ‘war crimes’ trial.

Pakistan has always considered the bitter 1971 dismemberment of the country as a closed chapter in view of the tripartite agreement signed in April 1974 for the repatriation of war prisoners.

Ms Wajed’s father and Bangladesh’s founding father Mujibur Rehman had after the accord agreed that in the interest of regional peace, no one would be put on trial for alleged crimes committed during the 1971 war. But Ms Wajed was bent on reviving the ghosts of 1971.

She was further emboldened with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power in India and Pak-Bangladesh ties went from one low to another, according to analysts.

The developments in Pak-Bangladesh ties come in the backdrop of Delhi-Dhaka ties turning lukewarm following the enactment of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act last year. Moreover, growing Chinese influence in Dhaka has also brought Pakistan and Bangladesh closer.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakman
Dec 04, 2020 08:48am
The two nations should put bitterness behind and have good strong relationship.
Recommend 0
Frkh
Dec 04, 2020 08:49am
Is modi losing his grip on bangladesh?
Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 04, 2020 08:51am
Pakistan is just trying to add a muslim country in it's side. The "love" for pakistan in bangladesh is much higher than that of India. Good luck.
Recommend 0
KH
Dec 04, 2020 08:52am
A very good initiative...from the two BROTHERLY countries... Pakistan, Srilanka, Nepal and Bangladesh should strengthen their bilateral, economical and social ties with each other. These countries can also play an important and vital role on the SAARC platform.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 04, 2020 08:53am
India should not come in between brothers Bangladesh and Pakistan. China is already with us.
Recommend 0
Ajay Rathore
Dec 04, 2020 08:54am
Good for region development.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 04, 2020 08:55am
Bengalis are our brothers in faith and history.Pakistanis regret the past and we should move forward.We are already late.Welcome Pak-BD friendship.
Recommend 0
Same One
Dec 04, 2020 08:55am
Good for the region and both the countries.
Recommend 0
Outsider Perspective
Dec 04, 2020 08:57am
I think it's very good news for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sachin k
Dec 04, 2020 09:02am
Good relationships are in the interest of the region.
Recommend 0
Hawks
Dec 04, 2020 09:08am
No comment from Bangladesh official..
Recommend 0
Rahim
Dec 04, 2020 09:16am
Bangladesh has come a long way. Splendid growth and they are making all the right moves. While the nation is lagging too far behind.
Recommend 0
Chaman
Dec 04, 2020 09:22am
@Frkh, "Is modi losing his grip on bangladesh?" - Isn't it an achievement to have one ? Do you give credit to him for that ?
Recommend 0
Chaman
Dec 04, 2020 09:23am
Pakistan has nothing to offer to Bangladesh
Recommend 0
Shahid Fakhruddin
Dec 04, 2020 09:25am
This is the result of anti Muslim policy and PM Imran Khan's efforts for peace in the region.This is a big achievement in foreign policy of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dadijee
Dec 04, 2020 09:27am
Whatever happened, happened. It was most unfortunate. Both countries should now strive their utmost for a better tomorrow. This will lead to a happier outcome for our two people.
Recommend 0
Amit Shah
Dec 04, 2020 09:28am
Unbelievable. Time to sack big failure Modi.
Recommend 0
Laloo Prasad
Dec 04, 2020 09:29am
At this pace, Pakistan would isolate India pretty soon.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Dec 04, 2020 09:31am
Pak can learn a lot from Bagladesh
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 04, 2020 09:32am
M Emad will be an angry man today.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Dec 04, 2020 09:58am
Eyeing for loan ?
Recommend 0
Ameer Hamzah
Dec 04, 2020 09:59am
Embrace Bangladeshi people as brothers NOW. The youth on both side doesn't submit to the propaganda of 1971. Mistakes were made but we can't let those mistake darken our future. We are ONE.
Recommend 0
Logic
Dec 04, 2020 10:01am
Let's see how long this newly found brotherhood lasts?
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Dec 04, 2020 10:05am
Looks like Pakistan is accept the 3 Nation theory as conceived by Mrs. Indira Gandhi.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Dec 04, 2020 10:07am
Bangladesh is to India what Israel is to USA. In Indo-Pak matters, Bangladesh will always support India.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Economic management

Economic management

The PML-N bequeathed the largest economic crisis in Pakistan’s history and left behind a trail of policy lapses.

Editorial

Updated 04 Dec 2020

Vaccine hope

The long-term challenge for the government is the Covid-19 inoculation once the vaccine is procured.
04 Dec 2020

Afghan progress

EVER since they were dislodged by the American invasion of their country in 2001, the Afghan Taliban have refused to...
04 Dec 2020

UN’s appeal

THE international community should extend its maximum support to the United Nations’ endeavour to raise money for...
03 Dec 2020

Pressure on Iran

Iran must not take the bait and fall into a trap that can drag the entire region into a devastating conflict.
03 Dec 2020

Export growth

PAKISTAN has seen a rapid recovery of exports since the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions. The country’s...
03 Dec 2020

A differently abled life

TODAY, on the International Day of Disabled Persons, one can say with some satisfaction that Pakistan has seen...