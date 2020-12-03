Prince Charles, PM Imran reaffirm close UK-Pakistan ties in telephone call

Britain’s Prince Charles and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reaffirmed the close relationship between the UK and Pakistan and discussed the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conversation between the Prince of Wales and the prime minister took place during a telephone call.

"They reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between the two commonwealth nations including how the UK and Pakistan show the best of international friendship," a statement issued by a spokesperson for the British High Commission said.

During the call, Prince Charles conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in Pakistan due to Covid-19.

The UK is providing essential support "to some of the most vulnerable in Pakistan" during the pandemic, the press release said.

Britain, which is battling Europe's deadliest Covid-19 outbreak, on Wednesday became one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population after it authorised the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech for emergency use.

Pakistan, meanwhile, hopes to procure a Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. The government has set aside $150 million for the purpose and suggested it will be open to tapping more than one source "including Western and Chinese manufacturers".

During their conversation, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, and Prime Minister Imran also agreed on the need for greater global cooperation in dealing with shared global challenges especially on climate change and protecting the environment, according to the statement.

The UK is hosting COP26, or the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, next year and Prince Charles "welcomed Pakistan‘s resolve on tackling the threat of Climate Change, reaffirming the UK’s support for increased use of renewable energy in Pakistan".