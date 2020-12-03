DAWN.COM

Pakistan being subjected to 5th-generation warfare in 'massive way' but we are aware of threats: DG ISPR

03 Dec 2020

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in an interview with Global Village Space. — GVS screengrab
Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the chief of the military's media wing, has said that India is engaged in a massive campaign of 'fifth-generation warfare' to obstruct Pakistan’s road to prosperity mainly through targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s international image.

Appearing in a wide-ranging interview on Global Village Space published on Thursday, he termed misinformation campaigns against Pakistan on social media as a "major challenge", but said the country was countering these through transparency and putting out credible information.

“Unfortunately, it’s a major onslaught, it’s a major part of the fifth-generation warfare. Pakistan is being subjected to […] hybrid applications in a massive way and we are aware of that,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general said.

When prompted to cite a specific incident of such an attempt, he mentioned the recent explosion in a Karachi building which was framed as a "civil war" in India as an example of irresponsible reporting. “In doing so, the Indian media has lost its credibility to quite an extent and the whole world is recognising that,” he said.

He said in his understanding, fifth-generation warfare was the Indian state using all elements of its national power to systemically focus on and attempt to destabilise certain domains in Pakistan. He listed these domains as Pakistan’s economy, information system, army and international image, for which he cited the example of Indian lobbying in the Financial Action Task Force meetings to discredit Pakistan.

When asked about how such attempts were countered, Maj Gen Iftikhar stated: “Best way to handle this is transparency, […] not leaving information voids and […] passing on credible information.”

He also brought up Pakistan’s practical action in the international arena to bring attention to Indian designs by submitting a dossier on Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan to the United Nations Secretary General. According to Maj Gen Iftikhar, the dossier and its proofs had been taken seriously at the international level and objectively analysed which had vindicated Pakistan’s stance.

The ISPR chief also highlighted that Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's military diplomacy and forays to reach out to the armies of the region and beyond had yielded considerable advantages for Pakistan. Note was made of success in this regard with China, Russia and the Gulf states.

“The outreach whether for training or other exchanges or defence equipment has been very positive,” Maj Gen Iftikhar said.

LoC violations

The increase in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in the DG ISPR's view was also a concerted strategy as part of fifth-generation warfare. He said exchanges of fire had continued since 2014 but “these two years, 2019 and 2020, have seen the maximum number of ceasefire violations and I believe [the] maximum number of casualties.”

He linked this increase in violations with the revocation of Article 370, through which Indian-occupied Kashmir's special status was withdrawn and which received substantial negative press and international condemnation. He said Pakistan consistently supported this issue at the international fora.

He said the ceasefire violations in his view were attempts to paint Pakistan as supporting terrorism and infiltration in IOK. India wants to simultaneously discredit the indigenous struggle for freedom in IOK and malign Pakistan’s international image through such measures, he added.

However, Maj Gen Iftikhar said Pakistan had rebuffed such attempts and “we’ve been taking media [and] diplomats to the Line of Control and they’ve seen for themselves there is no way any kind of infiltration can take place.”

Border fencing efforts

The ISPR chief also addressed Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to fence its western borders. He said they had been overall very successful and “83 per cent of the Afghan border” and on the Iranian side “30pc has been fenced and will be complete by December 2021”.

He said Pakistan was already seeing the dividends of these efforts with a reduction in smuggling and illegal cross border activity. A decrease in terrorist activity has also been witnessed, he said, adding: “I won’t go into the percentage […] but the number of incidents and casualties has decreased massively.”

He further mentioned that a new border management division had been raised which will be centrally administrating and managing all entry points in Pakistan, from land, sea and air.

“Border management is key to securing Pakistan,” he said while talking about the importance of this endeavour.

Covid-19 efforts

Reviewing the overall handling of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in Pakistan and the army’s role in it, Maj Gen Iftikhar praised the ability and services of both civil and military institutions.

He highlighted how the army had rendered many services during the ongoing efforts like public awareness media campaigns and troop deployment across the country to implement lockdowns. He ended the interview by underlining and praising the role of media outlets in educating the public.

Pakistan

Raju
Dec 03, 2020 07:12pm
No concrete proof or incident was mentioned. He is firing in the dark.
Recommend 0
Jaggu
Dec 03, 2020 07:13pm
We are always with our army. A respected institution which has always come for the defense of our country, be it war, development, disasters. Live long and keep strong! Prof Modi will soon send his minions to denounce ISPR.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Dec 03, 2020 07:16pm
Nobody will go for war because both will be destroyed if there is a war......no need to spread fear based on propaganda...
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2020 07:20pm
Seeing all the failures of Surrender Modi and how most of his actions have gone in Pakistan'sc favour I'm pretty convinced he is our man in New Delhi.
Recommend 0
Hummingbird
Dec 03, 2020 07:20pm
ISPR should provide some actionble evidences.
Recommend 0
asif
Dec 03, 2020 07:22pm
Is poor economy too part of India's warfare?
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 03, 2020 07:23pm
@Raju, Hey at least he is not firing at innocent Tree's for the sake of a free cup of chai!
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 03, 2020 07:24pm
Indians keep killing and beating Sikhs and Muslims and farmers and Dalits in India but hope they find a fault line in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Dec 03, 2020 07:24pm
India is not capable of doing anything against Pakistan. If India is doing anything, they are just copying Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Dec 03, 2020 07:25pm
It is due to Pakistan Army's efforts that today we are living in peace. Hat off to Pakistan Army and their brave soilders...
Recommend 0
GVG
Dec 03, 2020 07:26pm
This paranoia and obsession will take the country nowhere.
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 03, 2020 07:26pm
Brahmin supremacy dream is heading for a bigger and more spectacular failure than the Nazi disaster. And the Nazis were way more powerful.
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Dec 03, 2020 07:27pm
We must support our army and be aware of those that try to discredit it. Beware of wolves in sheep's clothing.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Dec 03, 2020 07:27pm
Reference to reporting by indian media is not considered as hybrid war. Pakistan also does the similar reporting. Seems frustrated because of failures of govt of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jayakarthik
Dec 03, 2020 07:30pm
What about hafeez saeed who is wanted internationally why not you hand him over to ICJ,Hague to prove that pakistan does not support terrorism.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 03, 2020 07:31pm
An eye for eye and a tooth for tooth will lead us all blind and toothless.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 03, 2020 07:32pm
More such interviews, keeping in mind the deeper requirements of strategic communication at the international level, should be arranged with the world media to expose Modi regime’s terrorism and destructive policies in the region. India has become a bane for all its neighbours under this fascist regime!
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 03, 2020 07:33pm
@Hummingbird, 'ISPR should provide some actionble evidences.' Kubushan yadev and Ismail with the 5 passports.
Recommend 0
UHD
Dec 03, 2020 07:34pm
Once you loose your credibility, then nobody is going to listen to or believe you.
Recommend 0
Sadiq Hussain
Dec 03, 2020 07:34pm
Blaming India is the easiest alibi in Pakistan to escape responsibility.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 03, 2020 07:35pm
Poor India, losing on all fronts. Even the 5th generation war fare, they will lose because the people are with our armed forces and the government.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 03, 2020 07:39pm
The dossier had the effect and India has gone into panic mode. World focus is on them.
Recommend 0
Chander Sharma
Dec 03, 2020 07:42pm
Can someone explain what is 4th generation warfare?
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 03, 2020 07:43pm
Indian liars will always be exposed
Recommend 0
Rashid Ilyas Bhatti
Dec 03, 2020 07:46pm
Pakistan will win world war.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 03, 2020 07:51pm
India also understands the all generations of war. So statements can be used for local consumption as the situation is bad for both your army and govt. Convince your opposition parties first.
Recommend 0
Ram
Dec 03, 2020 07:54pm
@GVG, "This paranoia and obsession will take the country nowhere." Else Army will lose thier relavance and also the grip on top of the democracy.
Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Dec 03, 2020 07:54pm
ISPR is the propoganda division of the army and DG ISPR is doing what Goebbels was doing for the Nazis.
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 03, 2020 07:55pm
Had it not been fir the proper n efficient working of our esteemed institutions the traitors n enemies of Pakistan would have added huge damage to that already caused. Betterment is in sight n it shall get better in days to come InshaAllah. To the traitors I’ve to say that now they have no space to play their tricks. No they can’t kill us with their kindness.
Recommend 0
asif
Dec 03, 2020 07:55pm
thank you for letting people know when is next round of conference. by the way, saying goes "you reap that you sow"
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 03, 2020 07:56pm
Pakistan should use AI to defeat 5th Generation warriors.
Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Dec 03, 2020 07:58pm
@Rashid Ilyas Bhatti, yes if the opponent is Nepal.
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Dec 03, 2020 08:00pm
Better fire these money pits instead of the PSM employees.
Recommend 0
Lalit turan
Dec 03, 2020 08:02pm
I think they follow said hamid on twitter
Recommend 0
George
Dec 03, 2020 08:07pm
Almost all political party is up in arms again the newly elected PTI party. People are coming out in huge number for the rally.
Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 03, 2020 08:07pm
India is to be blamed for shortage of sugar, wheat and tomatoes.
Recommend 0
Farman Ullah Khan
Dec 03, 2020 08:09pm
While ISI retired asad durani says that india is not a big threat for pakistan.
Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Dec 03, 2020 08:11pm
No worries, India still losing 1st generation warfare with hand to hand combat with China and 2nd generation by donating one plane and piolet to pk.
Recommend 0
Penny Lane
Dec 03, 2020 08:11pm
@Ibrahim S, Seems to describe IK perfectly.
Recommend 0

