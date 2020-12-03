DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 03, 2020

'Executive's job to enforce judgments': IHC dismisses petition seeking ban on public gatherings

Tahir Naseer 03 Dec 2020

Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah says not the job of the courts to implement SOPs. — Dawn/File
Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah says not the job of the courts to implement SOPs. — Dawn/File

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on public gatherings due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, observing that it was not the court's job to intervene in the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) after having passed a judgment in this regard.

The petitioner, in his prayer, had said that even though there was a court judgment calling for implementation of SOPs during the coronavirus crisis, public gatherings were still going on unhindered. Rejecting the prayer, Justice Minallah asked the petitioner to go to the parliament and the executive to resolve the issue instead.

In the written verdict issued today, Justice Minallah said the order to implement SOPs had already been given and thus the "court is not inclined to exercise its extraordinary constitutional jurisdiction" if the the executive is unable to enforce it.

"Judgments rendered by judicial forums become meaningless and ineffective in times of crisis when it appears that the executive authorities lack the capacity to implement them in letter and spirit. Judgments, unless respected by the citizens, State institutions and political leadership, remain unenforced and thus rule of law is undermined and consequently it profoundly impacts the confidence of the people in the judiciary," read the verdict.

He also dismissed a part of the petition seeking to restrict Pemra from covering individuals who violate SOPs because it involves elements of freedom of speech and carries "likely implications in the context of the guaranteed fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,1973".

The court said it was up to all members of society to collectively ensure that everyone takes appropriate action in their capacities to ensure the threat of Covid-19 is contained.

Justice Minallah said he understood the concerns of the petitioner since the incidence of Covid-19 had surged within the past few weeks and left the most marginalised vulnerable to harm while aggravating health and economic crises.

Expressing displeasure over the executive's inability to implement the court's decision, Justice Minallah wrote:

"If the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), the supreme forum which represents every citizen, has opted not to play its role nor the elected executive and other political leadership appear to have the will to rise above their differences and unite the nation, then a judgment rendered by this Court relating to the emergency and crisis situation due to Covid-19 is likely to remain unenforced."

Comments (12)

Hasaan
Dec 03, 2020 02:04pm
What about sending NS to abroad. Why did you guys intervene
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 03, 2020 02:11pm
Why can't they understand that parliament makes the law, judiciary interprets the law and administration implements the law?
Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Dec 03, 2020 02:18pm
Why is the Executive bent upon eating up valuable time of Judiciary eroding on the rights of the common man !!!! This Government has much too often referred administrative work to the Courts.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 03, 2020 02:19pm
Chief Justice Athar Minallah is the official spokesman of PTI.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 03, 2020 02:28pm
Enforce it IK.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 03, 2020 02:29pm
@Hasaan, for obvious reasons.
Recommend 0
Public View
Dec 03, 2020 02:30pm
The government is not taking action to dismantle gathering because of apprehension of clashes with the crowd and casualties. The court was expected to provide muscle to the government to enforce laws to protect the people. The court would not interfere. The general public is left to suffer as spread of the virus would snowball.
Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Dec 03, 2020 02:42pm
Court is right. Government must enforce the law and do whatever it takes to hammer it into their numb skulls. Government can not be blackmailed by any one, a mullah or his madarsa kids or a political party with its so called workers.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Dec 03, 2020 03:13pm
Why can't a government in Pakistan do what is supposed to do. Govern. Make laws and then enforce them. It's really that simple.
Recommend 0
krishna
Dec 03, 2020 03:29pm
Law and Order is problem of executive not judiciary
Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Dec 03, 2020 03:29pm
It appears to be a well-worded judgment. At the end of the day, any law, in order to get enforcement, must have a general acceptance of the public.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 03, 2020 03:33pm
@Hasaan, 'What about sending NS to abroad. Why did you guys intervene' Very well said.
Recommend 0

