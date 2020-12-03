DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 03, 2020

Pakistan reports 3,499 daily Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 8.16pc

Dawn.com | APPUpdated 03 Dec 2020

Email

Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Pakistan on Thursday reported almost 3,500 daily cases for the first time since July 5. — AFP/File
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Pakistan on Thursday reported almost 3,500 daily cases for the first time since July 5. — AFP/File

Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Pakistan on Thursday reported almost 3,500 daily cases, its highest since July 2, when 4,087 cases were recorded.

According to data from the government's portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country, 3,499 coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on December 2.

Breakdown of cases and deaths reported on December 2:

  • Sindh: 1,983 cases, 6 deaths
  • Punjab: 727 cases, 25 deaths
  • Islamabad: 417 cases, 5 deaths
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 218 cases, 3 deaths
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 85 cases
  • Balochistan: 53 cases
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 16 cases

With the new cases, the national tally has risen to 406,810. Meanwhile, 39 coronavirus deaths were also reported, taking the countrywide toll to 8,205.

Pakistan's total active cases have also crossed the 50,000 mark, days after the country's Covid-19 tally crossed the 400,000 mark.

Data showed that the number of active cases in the country was 51,654, of which 2,469 coronavirus patients were in critical condition. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a statement that the number of critical patients is rising at a fast pace.

Highest positivity ratio recorded in Karachi

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Thursday was recorded 8.16 per cent, according to data released by the NCOC.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 20.12pc, followed by Hyderabad with 18.43pc, and Abbottabad with 14.53pc, data showed.

Positivity ratio in provinces/federating units:

  • Sindh: 14.1 pc
  • Balochistan: 12.5pc
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 11.9pc
  • Islamabad: 6.6pc
  • KP: 5.6pc
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 4.7pc
  • Punjab: 4.2pc

Positivity ratio in different cities across Pakistan:

  • Karachi: 20.12pc
  • Hyderabad: 18.43pc
  • Abbottabad: 14.53pc
  • Muzaffarabad: 11.48pc
  • Mirpur: 10.57pc
  • Quetta: 9.91pc
  • Peshawar: 9.17pc
  • Swat: 7.32pc
  • Faisalabad: 6.81pc
  • Lahore: 5.69pc
  • Rawalpindi: 4.95pc
  • Gilgit: 4.76pc

In addition, 301 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country. The maximum number of patients on the ventilator is in Punjab, of which 80 are in Lahore, 40 are in Multan, 19 in Rawalpindi and four in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 75 patients on ventilators in Karachi while there was no such patient in Hyderabad. In KP, 41 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar while Abbottabad did not have any such patient.

There were no patients on ventilators in Balochistan and GB while Islamabad Capital Territory has 40 such patients. There are also two patients on ventilators in Muzaffarabad.

Govt promises free vaccinations

A day earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid announced that free vaccination would start from the second quarter of 2021.

The parliamentary secretary for NHS, in a tweet, announced that the government would start vaccination from the second quarter of 2021. “PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to the people,” Dr Hamid claimed.

An official of the NHS ministry said that all vaccines under routine immunisation programmes, including polio vaccine, were already being provided free of cost.

“The government has allocated an amount of $150 million for the Covid-19 vaccine and it will be provided free of cost. However, different segments of society will be prioritised for the vaccination and initially it will be given to healthcare workers, officials of law enforcement agencies, most exposed persons, etc,” he said.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Logic
Dec 03, 2020 01:05pm
Add 8 Pakistani cricketers to the tally.
Recommend 0
Thinker
Dec 03, 2020 01:13pm
Pakistan govt should create separate Covid-19 budget for Kashmiris around the world, start at least with 5 billion USD. Please don't ignore Kashmiris.
Recommend 0
Common man
Dec 03, 2020 01:30pm
Funny
Recommend 0
ramana
Dec 03, 2020 01:32pm
@Logic, noted
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 03, 2020 01:41pm
The opposition will spring into action blaming the Government and insisting on more rallies.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 03, 2020 01:46pm
Thanks to PDM jalsas!
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Dec 03, 2020 01:55pm
How terribly shameful to try to blame the Opposition in KPK for the failures of the incompetent selected PTI regime. So much for all the fake claims of any 'improvement ' in health services in that blighted province.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 03, 2020 02:07pm
Adhering to the "Three Ws" model (Wear Mask, Wash Hands and Watch Distance) is the only way out of the ever growing, rapidly increasing, fleetingly expanding and almost unstoppable coronavirus pandemic in the world as well as in the "Land of the Pure."
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 03, 2020 02:08pm
I wonder what the actual count is. These figures with minimum testing and massaged reporting.
Recommend 0
Atif
Dec 03, 2020 02:13pm
What happened to "Smart Lockdown" technology and Tiger Force??
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 03, 2020 02:21pm
@Atif, Ask those people insisting on Jalsa's and the general population who flout the law not following SOP's.
Recommend 0
ramana
Dec 03, 2020 02:24pm
It is already expected news.
Recommend 0
khanman
Dec 03, 2020 02:28pm
atleast for KPK the stats are 6 days old, tests are being send to KMU peshawar and its taking 7 to 8 days for results, whats the use till person comes to know that he is positive because during that time he can infect lots of others if he is asymptomatic.My driver did a test at one of the haripur disctrict hospital on 16th Nov his result came on 24rth Nov ,
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2020 02:32pm
@Logic, Yes. It is Pakistan having wrecked economy, farmers protests and dysfunctional governance.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 03, 2020 02:41pm
@khanman, blame should be on PDM for that not on the smart and handsome PMIK.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Dec 03, 2020 02:42pm
Smart lockdown did not work?. Many were laughing at India. Karma catches on.
Recommend 0
Nalayk Niazi
Dec 03, 2020 02:42pm
Shocking to see the tests being conducted inside the van with patient sitting on the seat where probably next would sit! Good way to spread the virus I guess. Smart Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Vivek
Dec 03, 2020 02:43pm
@Thinker, Great thinking. You should be recommended for Nobel Price prize
Recommend 0
Ehsan
Dec 03, 2020 02:48pm
Death rate in Pakistan is very low. Less than global average. This means that despite rise in cases actual fatality rate will remain low.
Recommend 0
Wilson
Dec 03, 2020 03:01pm
Imran Khan is more interested in pointing out the situation in India that addressing covid issues in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
salman
Dec 03, 2020 03:05pm
@Wilson, yes because India is reporting more than 1 lac cases per day a shining example of how not to mess things up which surrender Modi did
Recommend 0
Nil
Dec 03, 2020 03:06pm
Isnt it interesting that Pakistans cases are increasing only after vaccines are finally announced. This is really pathetic ploy from PMIK gov to showcase pakistan as high risk country and secure vaccines from various foundations.Dont get me wrong. Everybody who needs it should get vaccines. But this is cruel politics that pakistani government is playing with other poor countries. They did same for covid debt relief.
Recommend 0
Legend
Dec 03, 2020 03:12pm
None of the cricketers tested positive in Pakistan. Once they went to NZ, more than 50% did. Same thing happened in England's tour. Why rely so much on the inefficient Chinese stuff?
Recommend 0
khanman
Dec 03, 2020 03:57pm
@Sarcasm, No none to blamed, workflow needs to be managed If possible, may be they are trying to manage but there is lots of load of samples coming for testing.People needs to take pre cuation. so to help reducing the load on testing authorities. Kindly dont bring politics none of pdm or pti guy standing on motorway to stop sample reaching. my driver though came postive but as he was wearing mask all the time he saved himself and us, though we had exposure
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 03, 2020 03:59pm
And who would trust this data? Obviously so much emphasis is being given to Chinese virus because the opposition is holding rallies against a scared government. If that wasn't the case Pakistan would have been portraying that there is no Chinese virus in the country. Actually obviously Chinese virus is there in large numbers but they will be reported only if the government wants.
Recommend 0
Ali Iqbal
Dec 03, 2020 04:44pm
This is what happens when you hold rallies and exams like MDCAT during COVID wave... great job government
Recommend 0
Jason
Dec 03, 2020 04:49pm
Greatful to ironbrother for their gift to world.
Recommend 0
Fi
Dec 03, 2020 05:02pm
Smart lock down proved to be not very smart.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 03, 2020 05:05pm
@khanman, you are 100% right brother.
Recommend 0
Desi
Dec 03, 2020 05:23pm
Totally fake numbers given by the govt. Cricket squad of 50 in New Zealand had 8 positives and the entire country is not showing signs in the same ratio. Covid is widespread in Pakistan and situation is much worse than it is being reported
Recommend 0
qet
Dec 03, 2020 05:25pm
Those who attend jalsas, are knowingly taking the risk. This may help reduce the population and save us from disruption of rent a mob.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 03, 2020 05:50pm
@salman, Which month are you living in? India is no longer get reporting such high cases. If nothing else India has the second highest testing levels in the world after US with transparency in reporting. Not fabricated as per convenience like your country.
Recommend 0
Bharat
Dec 03, 2020 05:51pm
@Thinker, You are asking half of their total gdp.Nice one
Recommend 0
Bharat
Dec 03, 2020 05:52pm
@Vivek, We don't hide anything whether fatalities due to covid or galwan...
Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 03, 2020 05:57pm
@Bharat, Read the Latest US report on China's planning on Galwan.
Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 03, 2020 06:00pm
@salman, India is reporting more than 1 lac cases per day - I hope you understand how many zeros are there in 1 Lac.
Recommend 0
Deva
Dec 03, 2020 06:12pm
Pakistan never had proper testing, right now they are showing numbers just to suppress the opposition rallly nothing else
Recommend 0
Shakil Nasir
Dec 03, 2020 06:29pm
We are still way below Indias count. No worries till then. We have beaten India in pandemic handling.
Recommend 0
Syama
Dec 03, 2020 07:30pm
Thanks to smart lock down and meagre testing.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Dec 03, 2020 07:57pm
That’s serious enough to ban all gatherings rallies by imposing Sec 144 and no leniency whatsoever.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to the Dark Ages?

Back to the Dark Ages?

It would be a sad day for Pakistan if punishments ruled out two centuries years ago were to be reintroduced.
The LNG fiasco

The LNG fiasco

Khurram Husain
Industry people estimate the country has lost up to $200 million by mismanaging its LNG imports for this winter season.

Editorial

03 Dec 2020

Pressure on Iran

Iran must not take the bait and fall into a trap that can drag the entire region into a devastating conflict.
03 Dec 2020

Export growth

PAKISTAN has seen a rapid recovery of exports since the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions. The country’s...
03 Dec 2020

A differently abled life

TODAY, on the International Day of Disabled Persons, one can say with some satisfaction that Pakistan has seen...
02 Dec 2020

Tax challenge

The shrinking share of income tax in tax revenues should be a cause of concern for policymakers.
02 Dec 2020

Needless stigma

IN a world roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, it can be easy to forget there is another global epidemic that has...
02 Dec 2020

Horrific accidents

WAS it human error, defective equipment or a faulty vehicle? This question is once again being asked in the ...