Pakistan reports 3,499 daily Covid cases, positivity climbs to 8.16pc

Dawn.com | APP 03 Dec 2020

Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Pakistan on Thursday reported almost 3,500 daily cases for the first time since July 5. — AFP/File
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Pakistan on Thursday reported almost 3,500 daily cases, its highest since July 2, when 4,087 cases were recorded.

According to data from the government's portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country, 3,499 coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on December 2.

Breakdown of cases and deaths reported on December 2:

  • Sindh: 1,983 cases, 6 deaths
  • Punjab: 727 cases, 25 deaths
  • Islamabad: 417 cases, 5 deaths
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 218 cases, 3 deaths
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 85 cases
  • Balochistan: 53 cases
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 16 cases

With the new cases, the national tally has risen to 406,810. Meanwhile, 39 coronavirus deaths were also reported, taking the countrywide toll to 8,205.

Pakistan's total active cases have also crossed the 50,000 mark, days after the country's Covid-19 tally crossed the 400,000 mark.

Data showed that the number of active cases in the country was 51,654, of which 2,469 coronavirus patients were in critical condition. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a statement that the number of critical patients is rising at a fast pace.

Highest positivity ratio recorded in Karachi

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Thursday was recorded 8.16 per cent, according to data released by the NCOC.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 20.12pc, followed by Hyderabad with 18.43pc, and Abbottabad with 14.53pc, data showed.

Positivity ratio in provinces/federating units:

  • Sindh: 14.1 pc
  • Balochistan: 12.5pc
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 11.9pc
  • Islamabad: 6.6pc
  • KP: 5.6pc
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 4.7pc
  • Punjab: 4.2pc

Positivity ratio in different cities across Pakistan:

  • Karachi: 20.12pc
  • Hyderabad: 18.43pc
  • Abbottabad: 14.53pc
  • Muzaffarabad: 11.48pc
  • Mirpur: 10.57pc
  • Quetta: 9.91pc
  • Peshawar: 9.17pc
  • Swat: 7.32pc
  • Faisalabad: 6.81pc
  • Lahore: 5.69pc
  • Rawalpindi: 4.95pc
  • Gilgit: 4.76pc

In addition, 301 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country. The maximum number of patients on the ventilator is in Punjab, of which 80 are in Lahore, 40 are in Multan, 19 in Rawalpindi and four in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 75 patients on ventilators in Karachi while there was no such patient in Hyderabad. In KP, 41 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar while Abbottabad did not have any such patient.

There were no patients on ventilators in Balochistan and GB while Islamabad Capital Territory has 40 such patients. There are also two patients on ventilators in Muzaffarabad.

Govt promises free vaccinations

A day earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid announced that free vaccination would start from the second quarter of 2021.

The parliamentary secretary for NHS, in a tweet, announced that the government would start vaccination from the second quarter of 2021. “PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to the people,” Dr Hamid claimed.

An official of the NHS ministry said that all vaccines under routine immunisation programmes, including polio vaccine, were already being provided free of cost.

“The government has allocated an amount of $150 million for the Covid-19 vaccine and it will be provided free of cost. However, different segments of society will be prioritised for the vaccination and initially it will be given to healthcare workers, officials of law enforcement agencies, most exposed persons, etc,” he said.

Logic
Dec 03, 2020 01:05pm
Add 8 Pakistani cricketers to the tally.
Thinker
Dec 03, 2020 01:13pm
Pakistan govt should create separate Covid-19 budget for Kashmiris around the world, start at least with 5 billion USD. Please don't ignore Kashmiris.
Common man
Dec 03, 2020 01:30pm
Funny
ramana
Dec 03, 2020 01:32pm
@Logic, noted
Merge of Equals
Dec 03, 2020 01:41pm
The opposition will spring into action blaming the Government and insisting on more rallies.
Patriot
Dec 03, 2020 01:46pm
Thanks to PDM jalsas!
Ifti Malik
Dec 03, 2020 01:55pm
How terribly shameful to try to blame the Opposition in KPK for the failures of the incompetent selected PTI regime. So much for all the fake claims of any 'improvement ' in health services in that blighted province.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 03, 2020 02:07pm
Adhering to the "Three Ws" model (Wear Mask, Wash Hands and Watch Distance) is the only way out of the ever growing, rapidly increasing, fleetingly expanding and almost unstoppable coronavirus pandemic in the world as well as in the "Land of the Pure."
Opinion

It would be a sad day for Pakistan if punishments ruled out two centuries years ago were to be reintroduced.
Khurram Husain
Industry people estimate the country has lost up to $200 million by mismanaging its LNG imports for this winter season.

03 Dec 2020

Iran must not take the bait and fall into a trap that can drag the entire region into a devastating conflict.
03 Dec 2020

PAKISTAN has seen a rapid recovery of exports since the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions. The country’s...
03 Dec 2020

TODAY, on the International Day of Disabled Persons, one can say with some satisfaction that Pakistan has seen...
02 Dec 2020

The shrinking share of income tax in tax revenues should be a cause of concern for policymakers.
02 Dec 2020

IN a world roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, it can be easy to forget there is another global epidemic that has...
02 Dec 2020

WAS it human error, defective equipment or a faulty vehicle? This question is once again being asked in the ...