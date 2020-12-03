DAWN.COM

Indian man paraded naked for Facebook post ‘punishment’

AFPUpdated 03 Dec 2020

Five brothers have been arrested in India after a man was paraded naked in the streets allegedly in punishment for a social media post— AP/File
AHMEDABAD: Five brothers have been arrested in India after a man was paraded naked in the streets allegedly in punishment for a social media post, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the 38-year-old victim was kidnapped on Tuesday by the brothers, assaulted and made to walk for 45 minutes around the western town of Khambhaliya with no clothes on.

“An investigation revealed that the victim... used to do Facebook live videos on regular basis,” police spokesman Hirendra Chaudhary said.

“On Sunday, in a Facebook Live video (the man) made serious allegations against the five brothers and claimed that they were involved in criminal activities,” Chaudhary said.

The brothers were charged with illegal confinement, assault, use of criminal force with intent to dishonour person, criminal conspiracy, obscenity and other offences.

Local police said that the victim has several gambling and alcohol convictions. Both are banned in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where the incident took place.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2020

Comments (15)

RAja Raman
Dec 03, 2020 10:05am
Disgusting criminal act due to personal enemity. Highly condemnable. Don't use these incidents as propaganda material, which is worse than the crime itself.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2020 10:07am
A country with no shame.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 03, 2020 10:11am
That's the norm in India. Depravity.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 03, 2020 10:12am
Nobody can shame an Indian. We are proud bhakts.
Recommend 0
Pakistan 1
Dec 03, 2020 10:14am
India!!! need I say more????
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 03, 2020 10:17am
Elements of the same country, India comment everyday and try to be superior, give their fake advice and opinions while in their own country such shameless and shameful circus goes on on regular basis. Hippocrates.
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 03, 2020 10:23am
@Fastrack, You want to shame the Indians? Good luck trying.
Recommend 0
papa
Dec 03, 2020 10:25am
@Fastrack, Absolutely. The motorway rapes, and assaults on minor boys need to stop.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 03, 2020 10:26am
I thought India was very “Civilized” country.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Dec 03, 2020 10:26am
Sick country on planet... India. Now, Indians will defend it. Come on.
Recommend 0
N.Sid
Dec 03, 2020 10:29am
This is the new normal in Modi's India...lynchings, killings and all that.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 03, 2020 10:32am
This is all about India.
Recommend 0
Dynamite
Dec 03, 2020 10:52am
All 6 have been arrested , unlike some other nations where they would be looked on as hero’s
Recommend 0
Sami
Dec 03, 2020 10:58am
And this happened in home town of Modi
Recommend 0
salman
Dec 03, 2020 10:58am
Surrender Modi's shinning India
Recommend 0

