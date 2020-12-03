Govt promises free vaccination from second quarter of next year

ISLAMABAD: As the highest number of deaths i.e. 75 due to coronavirus in a single day was reported on Wednesday, since July, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to observe Covid-19 week to raise public awareness about the disease.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid announced that free vaccination would start from the second quarter of 2021.

According to the NCOC data, 2,829 cases and 75 deaths were reported in a single day. With this, the number of active cases has risen to 49,780. As many as 311 out of 1,746 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients are in use.

The NCOC has decided to observe Covid-19 week from Dec 5 to 12. During the week, awareness will be disseminated among the masses to motivate them to wear mask, frequently wash hands and avoid going to crowded places.

Moreover, the provinces have been advised to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures related to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Barrister Mohammad Farogh Naseem has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home at Karachi. Prayers required,” he said in a tweet.

The parliamentary secretary for NHS, in a tweet, announced that the government would start vaccination from the second quarter of 2021.

“PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to the people,” Dr Hamid claimed.

An official of the NHS ministry said that all vaccines under routine immunisation programmes, including polio vaccine, were already being provided free of cost.

“The government has allocated an amount of $150 million for the Covid-19 vaccine and it will be provided free of cost. However, different segments of society will be prioritised for the vaccination and initially it will be given to healthcare workers, officials of law enforcement agencies, most exposed persons, etc,” he said.

PMA worried about doctors’ safety

On the other hand, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the representative body of doctors, has voiced concern over the rapid increase of Covid-19 patients throughout the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Due to this increase of burden of the disease, doctors are getting infected rapidly and dying. Till now 128 doctors have lost their lives. Three doctors died last Sunday and another six over the last three days. During the second wave which started from November, 19 doctors have lost their lives (seven in Punjab, five each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir),” the PMA said in a statement.

“The situation is very alarming. Unfortunately, doctors are not getting proper protection. They are facing shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). There is no proper place in the hospitals for doctors’ isolation. They are not getting any risk allowance and even not receiving their salaries on time,” said the statement issued by PMA secretary general Dr Qaisar Sajjad, who is in isolation due to coronavirus infection.

He said it was unfortunate that the Shuhada Package announced by the government for the families of the doctors killed by the virus had not been implemented yet and the aggrieved families were going through a hard time and facing economic problems.

“During hours-long duty, doctors are exhausted but do not have a room to sit and relax. At the same time, they face misbehaviour and violence of the patients and their attendants. There is no check over the entry of people in hospitals. Covid-19 patients enter hospitals without any check, which increases the risk of doctors and others getting infected. There should be one entrance at a hospital where people should be properly scanned with their temperature examined and hands sanitised,” Dr Sajjad said.

“Up till now more than 3,000 doctors are in isolation. On the other hand, the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing day by day and the burden on hospitals and healthcare workers is also increasing. There is shortage of beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients and due to this, hospitals are refusing to admit new patients,” he said.

“The PMA calls upon the federal and provincial governments and private hospitals’ management to take extra care to save the lives of doctors. The government should ensure provision of uninterrupted supply of PPEs for doctors,” Dr Sajjad said.

The PMA advised doctors to take care of themselves, do not examine patients without wearing PPEs and avoid shaking hands and attending any function.

