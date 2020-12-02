PM Imran promises universal health coverage for GB after new cabinet takes oath

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised universal health coverage for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"A poor household has to face many difficulties when battling sickness. They sell their possessions, take out loans for medical treatment. So we are introducing health insurance for all of GB," he said.

He added that under the scheme, Rs1 million will be allocated for each household for availing medical treatment at any hospital.

The premier made the announcement on Wednesday after he arrived in the region to attend the oath taking ceremony of the 14-member GB cabinet. The GB governor, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, administered the oath to the members of the cabinet.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier began his speech by congratulating the new cabinet. He expressed the hope that the new GB government would set a "new tradition" and give a governance system that "sets new standards".

"No prime minister in Pakistan has seen this region the way I have," he said, adding that he was acutely aware of the issues being faced by the people of GB as well as the region's potential.

"What will the new government do? First, we will work on granting the region provisional provincial status so that the prevailing sense of deprivation [among the people] can be eradicated."

He stated that a committee will be formed to deliberate on this which will work according to timelines.

The premier also touched on the importance of "self-governance". "You people know better the kind of development you require. We can't tell you [while sitting in] Islamabad which project is needed. You can make this decision."

PM Imran added that the government will also focus on promoting tourism in the region. "From what I have seen during the past three to four years, there has been an influx of tourists. Sometimes they don't have places to stay."

He stated that the government would facilitate the people in order to promote tourism by providing cheap loans so that the locals are able to build hotels and guest houses.

