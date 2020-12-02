DAWN.COM

Exports rise 7.2pc to $2.15bn, says Razak

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 02 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The country’s exports in November rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year to $2.156 billion from $2.011bn in November 2019, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Exports during the month under review were highest in 30 months since peaking at $2.227bn in May 2018.

“I would like to share that in absolute value, our exports have increased to $2.156bn in November as compared to $2.011bn in November 2019. For the first five months of the current year, the exports have increased to $9.732bn as compared to $9.545bn over the same period last year,” said Dawood.

“This has been due to hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment.”

He congratulated exporters for the increase in exports in these difficult times of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and world.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that it collected revenue of Rs347bn in November against the target of Rs348bn, the board’s spokesperson said on Twitter.

“The FBR has collected Rs1,688bn net revenue in the current fiscal year from July to November against target of Rs1,669bn whereas revenue collected was Rs1,623 billion in the previous year,” he said.

Income tax collection for July to November stood at Rs577bn. Similarly, collection of sales tax, federal excise duty, customs duty remained at Rs743bn, Rs104bn and Rs264.4bn, respectively.

Earlier, provisional revenue collections released by the government on Monday showed revenue collections for November at Rs346bn.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2020

Ali
Dec 02, 2020 09:46am
This is the amount of iPhones apple sells in one hour.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 02, 2020 09:53am
Are we supposed to believe these numbers? Are we fools?
Recommend 0
Nusrat
Dec 02, 2020 09:56am
After devaluation of Rs. from Rs. 104 to Rs. 168 i.e almost 60% decline, there is little increase in exports, only 7.2%
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 02, 2020 10:14am
@Ali, But it is far less than the $540b loss to India in one year by two viruses- Covid and Mischief Modi.
Recommend 0
Enough is enough
Dec 02, 2020 10:45am
After 60% decline of rupee, ik only managed to bring exports to the May 2018 level of PML-N. Incompetence exposed again
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 02, 2020 10:55am
@Nusrat, Genius, the rise is in dollar terms. But then Indians must rush to show their ignorance.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 02, 2020 10:55am
Its just because orders are delayed, now shipments started, soon it will decrease to usual.
Recommend 0
Tanveer
Dec 02, 2020 11:05am
Why Pakistanis are less productive and poor exporters
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 02, 2020 11:20am
@Fastrack, unlike superpower Pakistan India does not need family relations to survive.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 02, 2020 12:06pm
@peer baba khwajaji, go worry about your country’s figures
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 02, 2020 12:06pm
@Ali, 'This is the amount of iPhones apple sells in one hour.' That is the amount needed to feed the Indians who have no food.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 02, 2020 12:08pm
@peer baba khwajaji, 'Are we supposed to believe these numbers? Are we fools?' Better you believe your media lies, because you can't handle the truth.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 02, 2020 12:10pm
@Nusrat, 'After devaluation of Rs. from Rs. 104 to Rs. 168 i.e almost 60% decline, there is little increase in exports, only 7.2%' Takes time to clear 30 years of mess and corruption by PML N and PPP. Slowly but surely, PTI is clearing the mess. 3 terms of PMIK and we will be giving charity to poor India.
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Dec 02, 2020 12:21pm
@Fastrack, Well said 2 viruses Modi and Covid. But which one is more harmful for India?
Recommend 0
kamran
Dec 02, 2020 12:27pm
@peer baba khwajaji, You were believing the made up numbers by Ishaq Dar, which left country on brink of Bankruptcy. Atleast there numbers are backed up by increasing reserves and current account surplus.
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Dec 02, 2020 12:32pm
Excellent news. How do we sustain and grow this further?
Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 02, 2020 12:38pm
Can honurable advisor mention which countries they exported and what product they exported. According to international sources majority of countries import declined because of epidemic and economy is very bad In countries. I am surprised with his gloomy statement.
Recommend 0
Saad Hashmi
Dec 02, 2020 12:40pm
Despite pandemic, the efforts of this government is commendable. Those who are moaning, please compare stats from other regional countries. Best of Luck Dear Khan!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 02, 2020 12:45pm
First good news from his side in the last two years.
Recommend 0
Syama
Dec 02, 2020 12:47pm
@Karachi King, ignorance of yours is a bliss.
Recommend 0

