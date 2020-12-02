Exports rise 7.2pc to $2.15bn, says Razak

KARACHI: The country’s exports in November rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year to $2.156 billion from $2.011bn in November 2019, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Exports during the month under review were highest in 30 months since peaking at $2.227bn in May 2018.

“I would like to share that in absolute value, our exports have increased to $2.156bn in November as compared to $2.011bn in November 2019. For the first five months of the current year, the exports have increased to $9.732bn as compared to $9.545bn over the same period last year,” said Dawood.

“This has been due to hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment.”

He congratulated exporters for the increase in exports in these difficult times of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and world.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that it collected revenue of Rs347bn in November against the target of Rs348bn, the board’s spokesperson said on Twitter.

“The FBR has collected Rs1,688bn net revenue in the current fiscal year from July to November against target of Rs1,669bn whereas revenue collected was Rs1,623 billion in the previous year,” he said.

Income tax collection for July to November stood at Rs577bn. Similarly, collection of sales tax, federal excise duty, customs duty remained at Rs743bn, Rs104bn and Rs264.4bn, respectively.

Earlier, provisional revenue collections released by the government on Monday showed revenue collections for November at Rs346bn.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2020