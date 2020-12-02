DAWN.COM

Sarina appears in SC with plea against PM

Nasir IqbalUpdated 02 Dec 2020

Sarina Isa, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court with a plea seeking a court order for removal of Imran Khan from the office of prime minister for allegedly not disclosing his three children’s assets. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court with a plea seeking a court order for removal of Imran Khan from the office of prime minister for allegedly not disclosing his three children’s assets when they were minors in his income tax returns.

She also pleaded the court to accept her earlier review petition, urging the court to set aside the June 19 short order as well as the Oct 23 detailed reasons by seven judges in the Justice Isa case.

On Nov 10, Ms Isa appeared in the court to submit an application before the Supreme Court’s registrar with a request to include all judges in the 10-member full court who had earlier decided her husband’s petition against filing of the presidential reference and issued a short order on June 19.

Now in the fresh application, she reiterated that she be heard by all the judges who heard the cases in her absence and heard first because she has never been heard and after hearing her the Supreme Court allow her prayers and recall/set aside the short order and the detailed reasons of the majority judgement.

She pleaded the court to declare all proceedings conducted by Inland Commissioner of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Zulfiqar Ahmad against her in the three London properties matter to be void and strike down his Sept 14, 2020 notification.

She sought the court’s order for removing PM Khan from his office for allegedly not disclosing his three children’s assets when they were minors in his Income Tax returns. She also accused PM Khan of illegally accessing and obtaining her legally protected records maintained by the FBR, Nadra, the Federal Investigation Agency and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) besides allegedly ordering her surveillance.

She accused the prime minister of falsely claiming that her London properties belonged to her husband and advising the president to file a ‘bogus’ reference on the basis of a proxy complainant and then disclosing the designated secret and confidential reference to the media.

The prime minister, she alleged, also instructed his team to carry out a propaganda campaign against her and her family, set up “illegal” Assets Recovery Unit, appointed PTI’s party worker Mirza Shahzad Akbar as its chairman and enabled the ARU and its chairman to function without any law.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2020

Comments (16)

Syed
Dec 02, 2020 08:53am
2 children or 3 children?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 02, 2020 08:55am
Anything but the money trail. Disgusting.
Recommend 0
Omair
Dec 02, 2020 09:00am
Now all the PTI followers (who are all law experts) will explain how IK is exempt from such questions.
Recommend 0
Fayyaz
Dec 02, 2020 09:08am
The problem would have been solved a long time ago if she had provided money trail. With her husband a supreme court judge it is difficult to believe she is doing all this on her own. Conflict of interest??
Recommend 0
Asad rehman
Dec 02, 2020 09:16am
She should avoid being the tool political parties can toss around to serve their political agendas.
Recommend 0
Umer Adnan
Dec 02, 2020 09:16am
Why doesn't she provide the money trail ?
Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Dec 02, 2020 09:21am
A teacher can be a billionaire in Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Farrukh
Dec 02, 2020 09:31am
@Umer Adnan, She has, read all the old news reports. She was a 'school teacher' but he inherited property from her family.
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 02, 2020 09:34am
This is diversionary tactics to avoid providing money trails. Will not work.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 02, 2020 09:48am
She is right, law should be applied to everyone, including imran khan
Recommend 0
Scary
Dec 02, 2020 09:51am
What a brave lady. Legally what she is saying is absolutely correct. If international standards of justice is applied then this case should be heard on its merits.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 02, 2020 09:55am
If just one foreign funding case against IK & PTI is decided people will know the real worth of sadiq and ameen.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 02, 2020 09:56am
@Fastrack, Anything but the money trail. Disgusting. Already provided, that's why case has been ended, now its time for malafide case against PM, he is answerable for his deeds as well.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 02, 2020 10:02am
I fail to understand why instead of giving a clean trail of money to FBR and clear herself and her political husband she resorted to these tactics makes her claim doubtful.
Recommend 0
Dat
Dec 02, 2020 10:11am
if this was any democratic country in a real sense than PM would have been given the boot a long time ago. The economy is in doldrums and the cases of U turn are just not ending.
Recommend 0
Mustafa A Saraj
Dec 02, 2020 10:20am
@Farrukh, then she should provide the detail of her inherentence and done with. Strange all the money laundering folks put their investment in London and NOT in Pakistan. Isa is senior justice and why his family has investment properties in London. I can understand if you are businessman- but senior justice and teacher.....
Recommend 0

