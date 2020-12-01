DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 01, 2020

I only own one property, living in London due to health reasons: PML-N's Ishaq Dar

Dawn.com 01 Dec 2020

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar has claimed that he only owns a single property, which is his sole residence in Pakistan, and denied allegations of his property interests abroad.

Appearing on BBC's well-known programme Hardtalk, Dar said he was living in the United Kingdom because of medical reasons and could not return to Pakistan because he was still suffering.

After the PML-N leader denied allegations of corruption against him and boasted of a clean tax record, host Stephen Sackur asked him point-blank how many properties he and his family owned.

"It's all declared in my tax returns," replied Dar. "I have my main residence in Pakistan which has been taken over by this (PTI) regime. I haven't got too many properties."

When pushed by Sackur, he said he owned "one" property that was his only residence, and possessed no property in London. He said his sons who had been in business for 17 years owned a villa in Dubai but they were independent of him.

Dar, a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is also living in London for medical treatment, was then asked why he didn't go to Pakistan and make his case before a court of law if his record was so clear and he only owned one property.

"Well the court of law [...] my lawyers were there, I'm here for medical treatment, I have cervical issue," he replied, adding that he was still unwell after having lived in Britain for three years.

"And you couldn't possibly get back to Pakistan?" Sackur asked.

"Well let's see what's happening in Pakistan," replied Dar. "Where are the human rights, what's happening in NAB (National Accountability Bureau) custody where dozens of people have been virtually killed. There are human rights abuses."

The interview created a buzz on Pakistani social media and 'Ishaq Dar' and 'Hardtalk' remained the top trends on Twitter in the country, with netizens sharing clips from the interview.

Host Stephen Sackur too noted in a tweet that the interview "seems to be causing quite a stir in #Pakistan".

Dar was declared an absconder by the Supreme Court in 2017 when he failed to appear before it since he was in London, reportedly undergoing medical treatment. Since then he remains in London.

In May 2018, the apex court had suspended Dar's Senate membership.

More to follow.

Comments (16)

tawajjo
Dec 01, 2020 09:35pm
Ishaq Dar is a good finance minister. Pitty IKN chased him away.
Recommend 0
Captain
Dec 01, 2020 09:37pm
For such characters Pakistan is not suitable for health care ..... what have they done to Pakistan during their rule then ?
Recommend 0
Abbas
Dec 01, 2020 09:37pm
@ dawn ...just because he said it on hard talk we should believe him ?
Recommend 0
We The Selectors
Dec 01, 2020 09:42pm
That's what we always say, let them speak. The more they talk the more they expose themselves.
Recommend 0
Amir Lucky
Dec 01, 2020 09:44pm
I may not 100% agree with him but he was a good finance minister. Things were way better under his command.
Recommend 0
We The Selectors
Dec 01, 2020 09:45pm
All credit to the person who convinced him for the interview. And then it was the UK and that was a proper journalist.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Dec 01, 2020 09:47pm
A smart Ishaq Dar CA ( Chartered Accountant) well knows how to prepare Balance Sheets, P&L Statement, fully aware of grey areas between tax laws, he is completing his 5 years in UK will then return to Pak, the FBR cannot ask for more than 5 years accounts. Hence Mr Clean after 5 years. He has Cervical Collar as excuse, sometimes hard collar, and sometimes soft. We see in TV dramas whenever a prominent actor gets ill, he’s on wheelchair, or with Cervical Collar. BTW hardtalk is a good production.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 01, 2020 09:47pm
I don't understand what wrong did he say, I am not a PMLN supporter but he is technically by any law of the world not responsible for assets accumulated by his children. I do agree he has played the cards smartly, he would have been instrumental in using his clout to help grow his children's assets but if he has 1 property (which I don't know) and others in the name of his kids, he is perfectly fine with it. The answer was legally accurate.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
It would seem Pakistan Human Rights org have a very soft spot for these looters of poor people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ehtisham
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
Ishaq Dar is obviously disingenuous and his answers are proof. The anchor should have persisted by asking him where has he been residing in for the last three years and how has he been funding his stay?
Recommend 0
kamran
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
Dozens of people killed by NAB. How do you explain that. The more you lie more rediculous it becomes. No matter how absurd it is, keep lying so many times that it start to feel true.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
Ishaq Dar got trapped in his own words. Not an iota of shame on his face.
Recommend 0
Truthful
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
@Ali, You are correct. You don't know anything.
Recommend 0
Public View
Dec 01, 2020 09:51pm
He has exposed himself. He has been conditioned to speak lies. Antidote of his disease only work when regime change in Pakistan and his favorite come into power!.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 01, 2020 09:52pm
Britain health services are the worst. If they can’t fix dar’s health after 3 years, no chance of them helping nawaz
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 01, 2020 09:52pm
@Amir Lucky, Wow really, what did he do so well?, he took loans, more loans and more loans to prop up the economy. If he was so good then why did he run away, come on wake up.
Recommend 0

