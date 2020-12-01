DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 01, 2020

I only own one property, can disprove all corruption allegations: PML-N’s Ishaq Dar

Dawn.comUpdated 01 Dec 2020

Email

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab

Former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar has claimed that he only owns a single property, which is his sole residence in Pakistan, and denied allegations of his property interests abroad.

Appearing on BBC's well-known programme HARDtalk, Dar said he was living in the United Kingdom because of medical reasons and could not return to Pakistan because he was still suffering.

After the PML-N leader denied allegations of corruption against him and boasted of a clean tax record, host Stephen Sackur asked him point-blank how many properties he and his family owned.

"It's all declared in my tax returns," replied Dar. "I have my main residence in Pakistan which has been taken over by this (PTI) regime. I haven't got too many properties."

When pushed by Sackur, he said he owned "one" property that was his only residence, and possessed no property in London. He said his sons who had been in business for 17 years owned a villa in Dubai but they were independent of him.

Dar, a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is also living in London for medical treatment, was then asked why he didn't go to Pakistan and make his case before a court of law if his record was so clear and he only owned one property.

"Well the court of law [...] my lawyers were there, I'm here for medical treatment, I have cervical issue," he replied, to which Sackur asked: “Are you still really suffering?”

"Yes, I am," Dar responded, who has been in Britain for around three years.

"And you couldn't possibly get back to Pakistan?" Sackur then asked.

"Well let's see what's happening in Pakistan," replied Dar. "Where are the human rights, what's happening in NAB (National Accountability Bureau) custody where dozens of people have been virtually killed. There are human rights abuses."

Asked if he was in the UK to "escape the judicial process", Dar said he had the evidence to disprove the allegations against him but alleged that in Pakistan, the "corruption rhetoric" was used to suppress civilian leaders.

"The corruption rhetoric has been used in the last few dictatorships and the current one isn't different because this regime is known to be under a covert coup or a judicial martial law. I can prove that there's nothing against me," he said.

Responding to a question about the NAB's findings regarding his family assets being "beyond his known sources of income", Dar said it was on the Supreme Court's directions that a joint investigation team (JIT) was set up in the Panama Papers case, which he termed as an "extra-judicial activity". He said the two military intelligence members of the JIT were "virtually governing all the six members" of the team.

The former finance minister said the NAB had "lost its integrity" a long time ago and was used as a tool against political opponents.

Dar said the prime allegation against him in the JIT report, on the basis of which a corruption reference was filed against him, was that he did not file 20 years' worth of tax returns in Pakistan, but claimed that he had never missed filing his returns either abroad or in Pakistan since the 1970s.

"If my net worth is documented in my tax return and my tax return is not missing so it is totally accounted for, so what is the issue? The issue is something different, because Mr Sharif was fighting for civil supremacy and I have always been fighting for financial and fiscal discipline and transparency," he said.

Answering a question, he said the judgements of both the cases in which Sharif was convicted stated that "the prosecution has not been able to prove any corruption, any kickback, any loss to the exchequer".

Sackur then countered: "I'm sorry sir, but it is quite clear that he is a convicted criminal. [...] And now, you and he put yourself forward as leading voices in the opposition in Pakistan, demanding early elections and an end to Imran Khan's government and I ask you, what credibility do you think you have with the Pakistani people?"

"What credibility [does] Imran Khan's government have? The world has witnessed that it was a stolen election; it was a rigged election," Dar replied, adding that observers had termed the 2018 polls the "dirtiest election".

Sackur then asked Dar about Nawaz and his (Dar) own allegations against Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of manipulating the 2018 elections and installing Prime Minister Imran's government.

"It's a reality; the buck stops at the top and the deep state is known [to do what it] does in Pakistan," Dar said in response, adding that the alleged campaign against Sharif began with Dawn Leaks.

Refusing to acknowledge that his party was accusing the army of "subverting democracy" in Pakistan, Dar said the roles of individuals should be considered. "It's not the military, we have to talk about individuals; it's not the entire institution. Let's create a difference. The wish list is a plan of certain people who enforce in Pakistan lots of laws," he added.

Sackur then asked Dar whether it was not "hypocrisy" for Sharif to accuse the military of interfering in politics after having worked "hand in glove with [...] military dictator General Zia for many years".

Dar attributed the change in Sharif's view of the army leadership to "evolution process", saying Prime Minister Imran's own interior minister told "the whole world that Mr Sharif would've been prime minister for the fourth time if he had not gotten in trouble with the establishment".

Asked whether Sharif had "overstepped the mark" with his criticism of the army leadership because of reported differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over the hardline approach, Dar said the former prime minister was "not anti-military" and blamed certain individuals.

"If Mr Sharif talks of certain interventions which are against the oath and Constitution of Pakistan, is it wrong?" he asked.

The interview created a buzz on Pakistani social media and 'Ishaq Dar' and 'HARDtalk' remained the top trends on Twitter in the country, with netizens sharing clips from the interview.

Host Stephen Sackur too noted in a tweet that the interview "seems to be causing quite a stir in #Pakistan".

Dar was declared an absconder by the Supreme Court in 2017 when he failed to appear before it since he was in London, reportedly undergoing medical treatment. Since then, he remains in London.

In May 2018, the apex court had suspended Dar's Senate membership.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (33)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
tawajjo
Dec 01, 2020 09:35pm
Ishaq Dar is a good finance minister. Pitty IKN chased him away.
Recommend 0
Captain
Dec 01, 2020 09:37pm
For such characters Pakistan is not suitable for health care ..... what have they done to Pakistan during their rule then ?
Recommend 0
Abbas
Dec 01, 2020 09:37pm
@ dawn ...just because he said it on hard talk we should believe him ?
Recommend 0
We The Selectors
Dec 01, 2020 09:42pm
That's what we always say, let them speak. The more they talk the more they expose themselves.
Recommend 0
Amir Lucky
Dec 01, 2020 09:44pm
I may not 100% agree with him but he was a good finance minister. Things were way better under his command.
Recommend 0
We The Selectors
Dec 01, 2020 09:45pm
All credit to the person who convinced him for the interview. And then it was the UK and that was a proper journalist.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Dec 01, 2020 09:47pm
A smart Ishaq Dar CA ( Chartered Accountant) well knows how to prepare Balance Sheets, P&L Statement, fully aware of grey areas between tax laws, he is completing his 5 years in UK will then return to Pak, the FBR cannot ask for more than 5 years accounts. Hence Mr Clean after 5 years. He has Cervical Collar as excuse, sometimes hard collar, and sometimes soft. We see in TV dramas whenever a prominent actor gets ill, he’s on wheelchair, or with Cervical Collar. BTW hardtalk is a good production.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 01, 2020 09:47pm
I don't understand what wrong did he say, I am not a PMLN supporter but he is technically by any law of the world not responsible for assets accumulated by his children. I do agree he has played the cards smartly, he would have been instrumental in using his clout to help grow his children's assets but if he has 1 property (which I don't know) and others in the name of his kids, he is perfectly fine with it. The answer was legally accurate.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
It would seem Pakistan Human Rights org have a very soft spot for these looters of poor people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ehtisham
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
Ishaq Dar is obviously disingenuous and his answers are proof. The anchor should have persisted by asking him where has he been residing in for the last three years and how has he been funding his stay?
Recommend 0
kamran
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
Dozens of people killed by NAB. How do you explain that. The more you lie more rediculous it becomes. No matter how absurd it is, keep lying so many times that it start to feel true.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
Ishaq Dar got trapped in his own words. Not an iota of shame on his face.
Recommend 0
Truthful
Dec 01, 2020 09:50pm
@Ali, You are correct. You don't know anything.
Recommend 0
Public View
Dec 01, 2020 09:51pm
He has exposed himself. He has been conditioned to speak lies. Antidote of his disease only work when regime change in Pakistan and his favorite come into power!.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 01, 2020 09:52pm
Britain health services are the worst. If they can’t fix dar’s health after 3 years, no chance of them helping nawaz
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 01, 2020 09:52pm
@Amir Lucky, Wow really, what did he do so well?, he took loans, more loans and more loans to prop up the economy. If he was so good then why did he run away, come on wake up.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 01, 2020 09:52pm
He is a purely a money launderer languishing in UK as absconder so that he don't reveal the crime he done specially to sharif family.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 01, 2020 09:54pm
@tawajjo, he actually ran away during PMLn govt, so technically PMLN govt chased him away (with full protocol)
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Dec 01, 2020 09:57pm
@tawajjo, and people like you will blame IK for this interview as well which was full of lies
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 01, 2020 09:57pm
@tawajjo, federal treasury was emptied during tenure of this "Good FM". He left an emoty treasury,billions of outstanding international loans, zero development in agriculture sector as he never allocated funds to agriculture reforms and on top of all created an artificial rate of exchange which made all economy kaput when he ran away.
Recommend 0
Amjad Khan
Dec 01, 2020 10:01pm
He was treated with kid gloves by the person who interviewed him.He is not wealthy at all as Maryam Nawaz claimed she has no properties anywhere.He is a very senior member of the clan of crooks.
Recommend 0
Naji
Dec 01, 2020 10:02pm
Dar must bring back to Pakistan and handed over to NAB and FIA for detailed investigation and prosecution.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 01, 2020 10:05pm
@tawajjo, Yes he is a good finance minister when it comes to financing the mafia who helped him get out of the country before he could spill the beans.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 01, 2020 10:05pm
All his other properties are in his children’s and wife’s name
Recommend 0
Arora
Dec 01, 2020 10:06pm
A true Pakistani son of the soil.
Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Dec 01, 2020 10:07pm
Human rights for human, not for corrupt politicians and national wealth looters ...
Recommend 0
Shaun
Dec 01, 2020 10:14pm
Ishaq Dar is a good finance minister. He is 100 percent correct.
Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Dec 01, 2020 10:18pm
@tawajjo, personal not public finance though
Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 01, 2020 10:30pm
@Amir Lucky, Shame appreciating the most corrupt finance minister.
Recommend 0
SDA
Dec 01, 2020 10:33pm
@Amir Lucky, yes he artificially inflated dollar against PKR to funnel as much dollar this thieve could. Let's not condole them in any ways.
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Dec 01, 2020 10:35pm
@tawajjo, if you think he’s good then that explains why Pakistan is at the bottom of development and top of corruption table .
Recommend 0
HUMAYUN
Dec 01, 2020 10:36pm
@tawajjo, Ishaq Dar is very good at money laundering of course.
Recommend 0
Sab
Dec 01, 2020 10:42pm
One property...poor man
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Dec 2020

NAB unleashed

THE chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, has halted proceedings of the fake...
01 Dec 2020

Baba Jan’s release

AFTER nearly 10 years of incarceration and an incredible struggle for justice, political activist Baba Jan, along...
01 Dec 2020

Kaavan in a better place

THE World’s Loneliest Elephant might presently be the most famous too, enjoying near-celebrity status. Yesterday,...
Updated 30 Nov 2020

Internal divisions

EVEN as the Islamic world’s top diplomats met recently in Niamey, Niger, under the umbrella of the OIC’s Council...
30 Nov 2020

An overreaction

PARANOIA followed by overreaction — that best describes how the Pakistani state views and responds to any form of...
30 Nov 2020

Moving from the margins

THE recently reported story of Nisha Rao, Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, is both heartbreaking and ...