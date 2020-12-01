DAWN.COM

December 01, 2020

Pakistan hopes to procure Covid-19 vaccine by first quarter of 2021: Dr Faisal Sultan

01 Dec 2020

Information Minister Shibli Faraz and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan address the media. — DawnNewsTV
The government hopes to procure Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan told the media on Tuesday.

Dr Sultan was responding to a question during a press conference alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz after a federal cabinet meeting.

He further said that the federal cabinet has approved the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) recommendation to allocate $150 million to acquire a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The SAPM said that the government will consider multiple factors before procuring a vaccine, which include: type of vaccine, efficacy and storage requirements. He added that several companies that are working on the development of a vaccine have been shortlisted and initial negotiations have started.

According to Dr Sultan, the vaccine will be administered to the Pakistani population in stages: frontline healthcare workers will be the first priority; in the second stage, the elderly and at risk-population, in addition to other healthcare workers, will get the vaccine; and the common public will receive the vaccine in the third stage.

The prime minister's aide said that while $150m has been approved for vaccine procurement, the authorities will request the government to approve more funds if required. The federal cabinet was also requested to constitute a committee comprising four or five members to oversee the procurement of the vaccine in order to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, the price of remdesivir, a drug used to treat Covid-19 patients, has also been slashed, Dr Sultan said. Responding to a question regarding World Health Organisation's recent findings on remdesivir, Dr Sultan said that the body had issued a guideline but had not banned the usage of the drug.

Coronavirus

