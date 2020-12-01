DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 01, 2020

National Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6pc even as cases increase, NCOC told

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 01 Dec 2020

Email

Citizens stand outside the isolation ward of Pims to get themselves checked for coronavirus. — Photo by Mohammad Asim/File
Citizens stand outside the isolation ward of Pims to get themselves checked for coronavirus. — Photo by Mohammad Asim/File

Even as cases continue to increase across the country, the national Covid-19 positivity rate has decreased from 7.2 per cent to 6pc, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told on Tuesday.

Among provinces and federation units, AJK's positivity ratio is the highest at 14.5pc. AJK is followed by Sindh, where the positivity rate is recorded to be 10.1pc. Last week, the NCOC was told that Sindh had the highest positivity rate of 13.25pc. Gilgit Baltistan has a positivity ratio of 2.6pc — the lowest in the country.

Positivity rate recorded in provinces and federation units:

  • Sindh: 10.1pc

  • Punjab: 3.5pc

  • Balochistan: 9.4pc

  • KP: 3.8pc

  • Islamabad: 4.3pc

  • GB: 2.6pc

  • AJK: 14.5pc

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur city has crossed 20 per cent and is recorded to be the highest in the country, followed by Peshawar and Hyderabad.

According to statistics, Mirpur's positivity rate has jumped to 20.62pc — a significant leap from 14.97pc, which was recorded last week.

The positivity ratio in Peshawar is 19.58pc, while Hyderabad's rate is 19.03pc. Karachi, which has the fourth highest positivity ratio, witnessed a drop from 17.73pc to 13.86pc.

Additionally, the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition has risen to 2,165, the NCOC was told. The highest number of critical coronavirus patients is in Sindh, where 696 people are in serious condition. Last week, 2,112 patients were recorded as critical. The forum once again warned that the number of critical patients across the country was increasing at a fast pace.

The NCOC was also briefed on the policy pertaining to Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). Experts said that a national policy had been prepared to initiate RAT testing method which was in sync with the guidelines of World Health Organisation. The executive director of the National Institute of Health said that authorities of all provinces and regions had been taken on board to "devise a unified strategy to hold Antigen Testing as per the international standards".

As per the policy, the NIH director said, public sector laboratories authorised by the government would be allowed to perform RAT tests initially. It would be up to provincial authorities to allow private labs to conduct RAT tests, he said. However, only facilities performing PCR testing would be permitted to conduct RAT tests.

Representatives of provincial governments, who attended the meeting, told NCOC that all necessary arrangements were being made to hold Antigen testing in all major hospitals.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sarcasm
Dec 01, 2020 01:09pm
Long live PMIK and his handsome lockdowns.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2020 01:14pm
That's exactly what happens when you ignore, neglect and put on the back-burner the implementation of the "Three Ws" model (Wear Mask, Wash Hands and Watch Distance) in the ranks and columns of a city like Mirpur in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir?
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 01, 2020 02:06pm
This is why science, especially maths should be taught better in Pakistan. Contradictory figures presented by officials makes a mockery of everyone.
Recommend 0
HKG
Dec 01, 2020 02:32pm
Who will believe this fudged data?
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Dec 01, 2020 03:21pm
All unreliable data edited by government.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Dec 2020

NAB unleashed

THE chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, has halted proceedings of the fake...
01 Dec 2020

Baba Jan’s release

AFTER nearly 10 years of incarceration and an incredible struggle for justice, political activist Baba Jan, along...
01 Dec 2020

Kaavan in a better place

THE World’s Loneliest Elephant might presently be the most famous too, enjoying near-celebrity status. Yesterday,...
Updated 30 Nov 2020

Internal divisions

EVEN as the Islamic world’s top diplomats met recently in Niamey, Niger, under the umbrella of the OIC’s Council...
30 Nov 2020

An overreaction

PARANOIA followed by overreaction — that best describes how the Pakistani state views and responds to any form of...
30 Nov 2020

Moving from the margins

THE recently reported story of Nisha Rao, Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, is both heartbreaking and ...