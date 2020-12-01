DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 01, 2020

PM orders special body to oversee border management

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated 01 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on border management system in Islamabad on Monday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on border management system in Islamabad on Monday. — PID

• Sees illegal money transfer as the main reason for poverty
• Welcomes foreign firms’ interest in tourism
• Approves formation of Export Development Board

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered setting up of a special division under the supervision of an additional secretary from the interior ministry to make the border management system more effective.

He asked the departments concerned to timely share information and data on border security and management.

Presiding over a meeting, the prime minister said the government believed in free but secure border policy.

However, he said, besides securing the country’s borders, steps must be taken to promote trade, especially with Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Ijaz Shah, PM’s Special Assistant Moeed Yousuf and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

It was informed that 10 departments had been connected through the system but there was no central authority to monitor border management. The meeting was also briefed about the system installed at the border crossings as well as fencing.

The prime minister was informed that there was a dire need to collect information at one place about people entering the country through land, air and sea routes.

He was further informed that the country had saved billions of rupees in a year by sealing illegal routes and curbing smuggling.

Looted wealth

In a separate meeting, the prime minister said recovery of looted money was the government’s top priority.

He was talking to prominent economist and former State Bank of Pakistan governor Dr Shahid Kardar, who had called on him.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood were also present.

The prime minister said illegal transfer of money from developing countries was the main reason behind poverty in these nations.

The meeting focused on steps to prevent money-laundering, recover looted money and improve the overall economic situation in the country.

Export Development Board

In a separate meeting, the prime minister approved formation of Export Development Board with the aim to boost exports.

PM Khan will be its head and all stakeholders will be given representation.

The board meeting will be held on a monthly basis in which the country’s top exporters will be invited in order to address their problems.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Khan directed that financial assistance be provided to fishermen and steps taken for their uplift.

He stated this in a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi who gave an update on the overall situation of the country’s ports.

The meeting discussed extending soft loans to fishermen under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The situation of Karachi metropolitan also came under discussion.

Promotion of tourism

John Menzies Executive Chairman Phillip Joeining called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed various proposals regarding promotion of linkages between aviation, airport services and tourism.

The prime minister appreciated the interest shown by international firms for establishment of tourism services in the country.

He said Pakistan was blessed with abundant sites that could be developed into world class attractions in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner.

Proposals to set up skiing facilities and mountaineering were also discussed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present in the meeting.

John Menzies is the holding company of Menzies Aviation, an aviation services business based in Edinburgh, Scotland, providing services in ground handling, cargo handling, cargo forwarding and plane fueling.

The prime minister also met Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman retired Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider and Pakistan Island Authority Chairman Imran Ameen.

He directed them to ensure protection of the environment during construction activities.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2020

tawajo
Dec 01, 2020 08:42am
How about one more commitee?
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Dec 01, 2020 08:45am
First time in pak history a prime minister works and thinks for the country
Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 01, 2020 08:55am
So it took PM half of his term to know the main reason for poverty in our country is illegal money transfer. So by that yardstick how many terms he needs to get rid of it?
Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 01, 2020 09:09am
Illegal money transfer. As if before "looters" Pakistan was like America.
Recommend 0
papa
Dec 01, 2020 09:09am
Soon another committee to find out why order not followed. Committee report will put blame squarely on past Govts. End of Story.
Recommend 0
Tamza
Dec 01, 2020 09:13am
@F Khan, really! EVERYONE knows that graft and corruption is the primary cause. PMIK has been saying so since well before being PM.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 01, 2020 09:35am
@F Khan, but it’s taken decades for people to realise that nawaz and zardari clans are money launderers and absconders. When is the lion of London coming back?
Recommend 0

