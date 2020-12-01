MoU signed with China to enhance defence ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancement of defence cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

Prior to signing of the MoU, General Wei Fenghe, Minister of National Defence of China, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan army’s efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Chief of the Army Staff thanked the dignitary for China’s support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

The COAS said that Pakistan army greatly valued time-tested and brotherly relations with China.

“We have been standing together all along and our relations will be no different in view of future challenges,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, Chinese Minister of National Defence laid a wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada.

A contingent of the Pakistan army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2020