DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 01, 2020

MoU signed with China to enhance defence ties

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 01 Dec 2020

Email

This combination file photo shows Minister of National Defence of China General Wei Fenghe and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Reuters/INP
This combination file photo shows Minister of National Defence of China General Wei Fenghe and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Reuters/INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancement of defence cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

Prior to signing of the MoU, General Wei Fenghe, Minister of National Defence of China, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan army’s efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Chief of the Army Staff thanked the dignitary for China’s support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

The COAS said that Pakistan army greatly valued time-tested and brotherly relations with China.

“We have been standing together all along and our relations will be no different in view of future challenges,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, Chinese Minister of National Defence laid a wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada.

A contingent of the Pakistan army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2020

Pak China Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Dec 2020

NAB unleashed

THE chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, has halted proceedings of the fake...
01 Dec 2020

Baba Jan’s release

AFTER nearly 10 years of incarceration and an incredible struggle for justice, political activist Baba Jan, along...
01 Dec 2020

Kaavan in a better place

THE World’s Loneliest Elephant might presently be the most famous too, enjoying near-celebrity status. Yesterday,...
Updated 30 Nov 2020

Internal divisions

EVEN as the Islamic world’s top diplomats met recently in Niamey, Niger, under the umbrella of the OIC’s Council...
30 Nov 2020

An overreaction

PARANOIA followed by overreaction — that best describes how the Pakistani state views and responds to any form of...
30 Nov 2020

Moving from the margins

THE recently reported story of Nisha Rao, Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, is both heartbreaking and ...