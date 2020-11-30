DAWN.COM

Bowler Raza Hasan expelled from domestic cricket season for breaching Covid protocols

AP 30 Nov 2020

Raza Hasan was representing Northern's Second XI in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. — AFP/File
Pakistan international Raza Hasan was expelled from the remaining domestic cricket season for breaching Covid-19 protocols, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner was sent home after he “left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking a prior clearance from the medical team” and the High Performance department, the board said in a statement.

Hasan was representing Northern's Second XI in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line,” said Nadeem Khan, the board's High Performance director. “As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season.”

Khan said Hasan should "reflect on his irresponsible actions and the potential damage his breach could have caused to the event in general and Pakistan cricket in particular”.

Hasan rose to prominence in 2012, when he dismissed Australian duo Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell during a T20 World Cup match. However, he then played just 10 Twenty20 internationals and an ODI before testing positive for a banned substance in 2015 and receiving a two-year ban.

